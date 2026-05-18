Suvendu Adhikari PA Murder Case: CBI Arrests Alleged Main Shooter Rajkumar in Chandranath Rath Murder From Muzaffarnagar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a key suspect, identified as Rajkumar, in connection with the high-profile murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. According to CBI sources, Rajkumar, who investigators allege is the main shooter in the case, was tracked down and arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Following the arrest, the central agency produced the accused before a local court in Uttar Pradesh and successfully secured a transit remand. Agency officials confirmed that Rajkumar is being transported to West Bengal, where he will be produced before the Special CBI Court in Kolkata tomorrow to face further interrogation. Chandranath Rath Murder Case: 3 Sharpshooters Arrested in Uttar Pradesh, To Be Presented in West Bengal Court Today.

The investigation follows the fatal shooting of Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel and close aide to Adhikari, who was targeted at point-blank range on May 6. The incident occurred in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas just days after the state assembly election results. While state police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously detained three suspected contract killers linked to the conspiracy, central investigators state that Rajkumar’s apprehension marks a significant breakthrough in identifying the individuals who executed the attack. How Suvendu Adhikari’s Close Aide Was Hunted on Jessore Road: 8 Killers, 4 Motorcycles, and the Cold-Blooded Execution of Chandranath Rath.

CBI sources indicated that custody of the accused will be sought upon his presentation in the special court tomorrow. This will allow the seven-member specialized unit to cross-examine him regarding the masterminds, weapon procurement, and the broader financial network behind the targeted killing.

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