New Delhi [India] January 16 (ANI): The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) continues to play a transformative role in India's skill development landscape through its flagship CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, a national programme aligned with the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India.

Designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and industry-ready skills, the initiative integrates skill development with science and technology by leveraging CSIR's extensive research infrastructure, nationwide laboratory network, and deep scientific expertise.

Also Read | Archaeologists Unearth 200,000-Year-Old Evidence at Leang Bulu Bettue of Ancient Human-Like Species Living Alongside Early Humans.

The programme aims to address real-world industrial, societal, and entrepreneurial demands while enhancing employability across diverse sectors, Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

The initiative ensures inclusive access to skill development, catering to a wide range of beneficiaries including students, young researchers, technical staff, working professionals, school dropouts, ITI and diploma holders, farmers, and rural communities. Its structured short-term and long-term modules encompass training programmes, internships, certification courses, and hands-on laboratory exposure in advanced and emerging technologies.

Also Read | SIR in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Selectively 'Targeting' Minority Voters in State (Watch Videos).

Covering 18 out of 36 key sectoral skills identified under the National Skill Development Mission (NSDM), the programme spans areas such as aerospace and aviation, agriculture, automotive, construction, electronics, food processing, green jobs, healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals, life sciences, textiles, IT and ITeS, mining, and entrepreneurship, among others.

Since its inception, the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative has trained over 1.90 lakh individuals through more than 5,200 skill-based training programmes, including special targeted initiatives for women and rural citizens during its first two phases.

The third phase of the initiative, launched in June 2025 by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, and Secretary, DSIR, Government of India, places renewed emphasis on advanced skilling, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and accelerating national development. Within the first year of Phase III alone, more than 14,000 trainees have been trained through 425+ programmes conducted across 37 CSIR laboratories nationwide.

The CSIR-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), which serves as the centralized training unit and nodal office for the initiative, continues to play a critical role in monitoring, coordinating, and evaluating programme performance. With a sustained focus on quality, relevance, and impact, CSIR aims to further strengthen India's skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to building a knowledgeable, self-reliant nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)