PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 27: Culture Holidays, an India-based travel, mobility, and hospitality company founded in 2000 by brothers Sanjay and Ashish Bhasin, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 in recognition of its technology-enabled global tour operations and two decades of excellence in designing immersive travel experiences. With over 50,000+ B2B travel agents across its network, Culture Holidays combines innovation, purpose, and deep reservoir of industry insight to deliver curated group tours, FAM trips, luxury retreats, signature journeys, and awakening travel experiences.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Nothing Smartphone Launched With Dimensity 7300 Pro in India.

From its humble beginnings, Culture Holidays has charted a remarkable journey. Founders Sanjay and Ashish Bhasin leaned into their passion for travel, working through financial hardship and long nights to build a business that could offer more than transactional trips.

Their early struggles -- marked by debt and personal sacrifice -- became the foundation of Culture's larger mission: to enable travel not just to destinations, but to transformation.

Also Read | Judiciary Has No 'Magic Wand' to Fix Delhi-NCR's Air Pollution Problem: CJI Surya Kant.

Today, Culture Holidays offers a broad suite of travel products to its agent partners: customized itineraries, signature "life-changing" journeys, group tours, and purpose-driven awakening trips.

Their B2B-first model places a strong emphasis on equipping their travel advisor network with powerful digital tools -- from custom flyers and personalized websites to sales enablement resources -- so that agents can build their business while delivering high-value experiences to their customers.

The company is also deeply committed to purpose. For every booking made through Culture Holidays, a portion of revenue is channelled toward feeding underprivileged children -- reflecting the Bhasin brothers' belief that travel can be a force for good.

The company's values of empathy, transformation, giving back, and integrity drive its operations and partnerships.

Speaking on the DGEMS recognition, Sanjay Bhasin, Founder & CEO, said, "This honour underscores the long journey we have taken -- from dreaming of transformative travel to empowering tens of thousands of travel advisors. We started Culture Holidays because we believe that travel should change lives, not just destinations. This recognition from Forbes DGEMS 2025 inspires us to push harder, grow further, and deepen the impact we create through every trip."

He added, "Our commitment has always been twofold: to travelers and to the travel community. By giving our agents the tools, training, and support to thrive, we build a network that can deliver deeply meaningful experiences to people around the world."

In recent years, Culture Holidays has also invested in its internal infrastructure, launching its "Culture Academy" to train agents in destination knowledge, sales strategy, and mindset.

This training ecosystem aligns with their vision of creating a community of travel entrepreneurs who are not only sellers, but curators of life's most memorable journeys.

The DGEMS 2025 honour strengthens Culture Holidays' place in the travel industry as a company that marries commercial acumen with purpose, tradition with innovation, and global reach with personal touch. As the world reimagines what travel means in the years ahead, Culture Holidays stands well-positioned to continue empowering agents, delighting travelers, and making a meaningful difference through "travel to transform."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)