Mumbai, November 27: Nothing has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and a unique design. The model was launched in the international market on 29 October 2025. It now comes to India with similar specifications and features. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available with the option to expand memory up to 2TB using a microSD card in the INR 20,000 segment.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, dual 5G SIM support, and introduces the new Glyph Light experience. Users can customise the light sequence according to their preferences. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India starts at INR 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. With bank discounts, the effective prices drop to INR 19,999 and INR 21,999, respectively, offering strong value in the mid-range segment. The device is available in three colour options – Blue, Black and White.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features

Nothing's latest Phone 3a Lite comes with the Dimensity 7300 Pro, a mid-range processor with an AnTuTu score ranging between 670,000 and 730,000. This SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. The model features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support and a 5W reverse charging option. It weighs 199 grams and has a thickness of 8.3mm. POCO F8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Flagship Smartphone From POCO F8 Series Launched Globally.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video conferencing. It runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).