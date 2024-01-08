NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, a leading agarbathi manufacturer in India and a steadfast supporter of the Tiger Cup for more than a decade, has once again demonstrated its commitment to wildlife conservation by offering support to the lesser-known heroes of our forests. In a poignant ceremony held in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the BCCI President and former India all-rounder Roger Binny, Kiran Ranga, Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons along with Joseph Hoover, Senior Sports Journalist and Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation, felicitated Siddesh D Omkar from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Tirupathi Pujara from the Antharsanthe range in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve with a grant of Rs. 1,00,000 each in recognition of their exceptional dedication and service excellence.

Also Read | DGCA Revises Duty Time Limitations Norms for Flight Crew, Raises Weekly Rest Periods to 48 Hours.

BCCI President and former India all-rounder Shri Roger Binny, said, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Cycle Pure Agarbathi's relentless dedication towards forest and environment conservation while also supporting the true comrades who are the backbone of wildlife conservation. We are happy to be working with brands like Cycle whose commitment not only inspires but also lays a strong foundation for the future generations to build upon and strive for."

The Tiger Cup, a beacon of inspiration since its inception in 2010, not only kindles the conservation spirit among the youth but also pays heartfelt homage to the dedicated service of our forest guards, the true unsung heroes. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has been recognizing and rewarding the relentless efforts of these custodians of nature for the last 10 years for this cause is just one facet of the brand's broader commitment to environmental conservation and the safeguarding of the tiger population.

Also Read | SIM Swap Fraud in Mumbai: Elderly Man Loses Rs 90 Lakh To 20-Year-Old Fraudster, Finds Out About Scam After One Rupee Gets Deducted From Account.

Speaking of this initiative, Mr. Kiran Ranga, Managing Partner of NR Group, said, "As a company dedicated to advocating for sustainable practices, we emphasize the significance of preserving our environment and safeguarding our wildlife. As part of our ongoing commitment, we also wish to acknowledge the relentless efforts and dedication of the exemplary forest staff, who work tirelessly to protect our forests and wildlife. We aspire that our contribution will have a positive impact, contributing to the protection and preservation of our natural heritage for generations to come."

Over the years, global cricketing stars, including Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Varun Aaron, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Joshi, K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwa have extended their support to the prestigious Tiger Cup.

Reflecting on the shared values of the Tiger Cup event, Joseph Hoover, Senior Sports Journalist, said, "I am more than happy to be a part of the Tiger Cup event, which not only emphasises cricket but also supports the conservation of wildlife along with honouring the dedicated forest guards. Beyond cricket, taking part in such societal well-being brings me immense joy."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi's dedication to the Tiger Cup and Wildlife Conservation is to inspire the younger generation to collaborate with the government, placing special emphasis on involving the forest department. The goal is to actively engage in the preservation of our forests and wildlife, with a particular focus on safeguarding the tiger population while also paying tribute to the unsung heroes. Beyond raising awareness, this initiative aims to recognize and appreciate the remarkable contributions of forest watchers and guards who play a pivotal role in championing this cause.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for Defence helicopters. The business has a human face that is unmistakably displayed by virtue of its continuing fulfillment of social responsibilities through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)