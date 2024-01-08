Mumbai, January 8: In an incident of SIM swap fraud, a 62-year-old man in Mumbai lost a whooping amount of Rs 90 lakh. The police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, January 7 in connection with the case. Investigation revealed that the accused Mukul Asharm Singh and his associates swapped the sim card of the victim without his knowledge and transferred the money to their account.

According to Times of India report, the elderly man lodged a complaint with the police after he discovered that Rs 90 lakh was debited from his account without his knowledge. The complainant told police that his mobile number is linked with his bank account and eight employees who work in his office and a senior accountant keeps all the records of the transactions. SIM Swap Fraud: Safety Tips to Protect Yourself From Banking Scam and Prevent Fraudsters From Getting Access of Your Mobile Phone.

The elderly man got suspicious after one rupee got deducted from his bank account in October, last year. Subsequently, he asked the accountant from his office to check with the bank regarding the deduction of the money. It was only after verifying with the bank, the complainant became aware of the illicit transactions carried out by the scamsters. Following this, the victim sought the assistance of police. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Ends Up With Only Rs 1000 in Bank Account After Fraudsters Dupe Him of Rs 28 Lakh During 30-Minute SIM Outage.

As per investigation, the cyber criminals fraudulently gained access to the elderly man's SIM card on some pretext and used the OTP generated for banking purposes to transfer money. The police told the publication that the sim got blocked after the swap. However, in this case, the victim did not raise any alarm after the card got blocked without his knowledge.

