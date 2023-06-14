D369 by SaleemNawaz Mandi Shaikh invites web3 startups to get funded up to USD 100 million each

New Delhi [India], June 14: District 369, Launches World's Biggest & Largest Accelerator Program for Startups in Web3. The innovative accelerator program is designed for ambitious and futuristic startups & founders.

D369 helps startups to scale right from the incubation phase by funding supporting them with six zones i.e. Compliance Zone, Innovation Zone, Consulting Zone, Tech Zone, Design Zone & Marcom Zone and the following tiers on the basis of their qualifying categories and tiers:

* Tier 1 - up to USD 1 million

* Tier 2 - up to USD 3 million

* Tier 3 - up to USD 5 million

* Tier 4 - up to USD 25 million

* Tier 5 - up to USD 50 million

* Tier 6 - up to USD 100 million

District 369, a leading web3 hub, has announced the acceptance of entries to its esteemed accelerator program. The program aims to support startups from the early stage to the expansion phase in multiple verticals like Blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, AI, ML, RPA, IoT, etc., and provide them with the necessary resources to grow and succeed.

The accelerator program will offer training from successful CEOs and well-known advisors respective to their industry verticals. It provides startups access to various resources that help in developing growth strategies, raising funds, and developing an approach for their business transformation. Participants will also receive mentorship from experienced industry professionals, as well as networking opportunities with investors and potential partners.

"We are excited to launch this accelerator program and help startups in the new-age technology space reach their full potential. We understand the challenges that early-stage startups face, and we want to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed," said Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh, CEO of District 369.

The D369 accelerator program is open to startups both online & remotely, and applications are now being accepted. We recommend founders and startups apply at the earliest as we have limited seats.

"We are looking for innovative startups that are passionate about solving problems and making a difference in the Web 3.0 space. We encourage all eligible startups to apply, and we can't wait to see what they will achieve through this program," said Shaikh.

The D369 hub is open to all. From blockchain to DeFi to NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Internet of things (IoT), our hub is designed to cater to individual startups' needs and demands.

For more information on the D369 accelerator program, please visit https://www.district369.org/, or email us at entry@district369.org

