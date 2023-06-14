Drishyam, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mohanlal, was released in 2013. Its Hindi remake directed by Abhishek Pathak, which was released in theatres in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn in the leading role. The Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph was followed by Drishyam 2, which was also remade in Hindi. A leading entertainment portal reported that Drishyam 3 will be made in both Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously and released at the same time in order to provide spoiler free experience for the audience. However, Linta Jeethu (wife of the Malayalam filmmaker) has quashed these reports. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! Mohanlal to Return As George Kutty in the Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

A screenshot of Linta Jeethu’s Insta Story quashing reports on Drishyam 3 being made in both Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously is doing rounds on Twitter. She has labelled these reports as baseless. Regarding the plot of Drishyam 3, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

Drishyam 3 Filming Reports

The source further added, “Everyone working on Drishyam want to provide the best experience to its audience, and not spoil the twists and turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise and what better than having an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what next,” reports Pinkvilla. Drishyam Korean Remake: Mohanlal’s Thriller, Remade in Bollywood With Ajay Devgn, Goes South Korea With Song Kang-ho Playing Lead.

Quashing Drishyam 3 Rumours

We can’t wait to hear an official announcement on Drishyam 3. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s upcoming projects include L2: Empuraan, Jailer, Ram, Barroz: Guardian of Treasures and Malaikottai Valiban. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan, Singham Again and a supernatural thriller with Vikas Bahl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).