Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14: In a groundbreaking dual-degree partnership, Shoolini University, India's top-ranked private university, has teamed up with the prestigious University of Melbourne, offering unparalleled opportunities for international education to Indian students. This development marks the University of Melbourne's first dual-degree collaboration with a private Indian university and highlights Shoolini University's exceptional credentials and reputation.

With Shoolini University recognised as India's No.1 private university and the country's second-ranked university overall by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, and the University of Melbourne's standing as Australia's foremost university, ranked number one in the country and 34th worldwide, this partnership sets new standards for academic excellence and innovation.

The dual-degree program, starting with the Bachelor of Science Advanced (Honours), provides students with a world-class curriculum and opens doors to a truly global education experience. Under this landmark agreement, Indian students gain a unique advantage, allowing them to pursue undergraduate science studies at Shoolini and the University of Melbourne. The transformative journey begins with two years at Shoolini University and the remaining two years at Melbourne. Students can choose from diverse multidisciplinary majors in the third and fourth years, including Agriculture, Sustainability and Environment, Biosciences, and Computer Sciences, offering a truly global education experience.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to provide our exceptional undergraduate students with enhanced opportunities to study internationally. This collaboration with the University of Melbourne underscores the global standing of Shoolini University as a world-class institution. Furthermore, it opens the doors to many more opportunities for our students."

As an added advantage, eligible students may opt to extend their studies for an additional year, completing a Master's of Science at the University of Melbourne. Moreover, students who meet the Australian government criteria can apply for post-study work rights upon completion of their studies in Australia.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Global, Culture and Engagement, University of Melbourne, Professor Michael Wesley said the agreement would give high-achieving Indian students opportunities to receive a global education and build their international professional network.

"This is our fourth dual-degree partnership with an Indian University and our first with a private university. We are delighted to work with Shoolini University to provide students with an international education that will prepare them for today's globally connected world," Professor Wesley stated.

He added, "We are committed to long-term partnerships with premium Indian universities to build capacity, shape international education, and connect Indian students to the University of Melbourne's network of half a million global alumni."

The curriculum of this program reflects the rigorous standards upheld by the University of Melbourne. Moreover, Shoolini University faculty members will visit Melbourne for practical training, fostering a more significant knowledge exchange between the two institutions.

Together, Shoolini University and the University of Melbourne are paving the way for Indian students to access exceptional global education, fostering a new generation of highly skilled professionals prepared to thrive in today's interconnected world.

The momentous partnership was solidified during a meeting held last week between a delegation from Shoolini University, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla and comprising Trustee and Director Admissions Avnee Khosla, Dean, Research Dr Saurabh Kulshrestha, Associate Director Dr Rosey Dhanta, and senior executives from the University of Melbourne, including Deputy Vice Chancellor Global, Culture and Engagement Professor Michael Wesley.

The meeting paved the way for a collaboration that will mutually benefit both universities and their students.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

