West Bengal Day 2023 will be observed on June 20. This day celebrates the foundation and development of West Bengal and hence is a very important day. West Bengal, in eastern India, is an area of great diversity. Bengal, which has been home to various civilizations and is noted for its cultural variety, also has a rich history that is depicted through its cities' infrastructure and monuments. Everything To Know About West Bengal Formation Day 2023.

West Bengal offers stunning landscapes to grab your soul due to its geographical location, from the mighty Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal. Whether you're a history geek who wants to explore or an adventurer who seeks thrill, these various West Bengal tourism destinations have it all.

Kolkata

Over the last decade, the West Bengal capital of Kolkata has seen a tremendous shift. Kolkata is no longer associated with slums, destitution, or Mother Teresa's inspiring work; instead, it has evolved into India's cultural capital.

Kolkata | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Darjeeling

Darjeeling, a lovely mountain city in West Bengal, is everything like movies: chilly, gorgeous and home to the world's best tea. Darjeeling, internationally famed for its cultural richness and magnificent Buddhist monasteries, will leave you in amazement. Affordable Travel Destinations in India: 6 Top Budget-Friendly Places To Add to Your Bucket List.

Darjeeling | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Siliguri

Siliguri, a lovely city set at the Himalayan foothills, is a modern town with a number of beautiful condominiums lined around the landscape. Siliguri will steal your breath away with its prominent old-world beauty flowering into something modern and cosmopolitan. It is also recognised for its lush tea gardens and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Siliguri | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Howrah

Howrah, an official city in its own right, is well known for the Howrah Bridge on the Hooghly River. Despite being a twin city with Kolkata, Howrah is noted for its olden aura and is located on the western bank of the river.

Howrah | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Digha

Digha, a coastal town in West Bengal, is a welcome respite for any state. With its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere, the resort town draws visitors from all around, especially during the hot summer.

Digha | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

West Bengal has more attractions, and there are more attractive towns like Mirik in West Bengal. The state has much to offer, whether natural beauty or a rich history. Celebrate West Bengal Day 2023 by visiting these beautiful destinations.

