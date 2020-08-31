New Delhi [India], Aug. 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is proud to announce the third edition of DuPont NutriScholars Award (DNA) 2020, a pan-India food science program that facilitates knowledge exchange and drives innovation among the country's food academics. F1rstMR Business Analytics (F1rst) will administer the program as an execution partner, together with DuPont Food & Beverage Innovation team.

DNA 2020 invites budding food technologists from academic institutions across the country to put their knowledge and skills to the test in plant-based protein themed projects, centered around consumer consumption occasions.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Ex-President's Health Declines, Hospital Says He Is in 'Septic Shock' Due to Lung Infection.

Winning entries will be judged based on product innovativeness, commercial viability and improvements made in taste and texture using one or more of DuPont™ Danisco® range of protein and functional ingredients during the development process.

"Indian diets are carbohydrate rich and most Indians are not consuming enough protein to meet their RDA requirement; and it has been our constant endeavor to develop technologies and work along with food industry to fortify foods. Plant-based soy protein, for instance, is relevant across lifespan from infants/children to senior population with its nutrition and health benefits," said Karuna Jayakrishna, innovation leader, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.

Also Read | TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Exams 2020 Results Declared: Check Scores Online at tndte.gov.in.

"DNA 2020 highlights this very importance of plant-based proteins for an everyday balanced diet. DuPont is committed to motivate design and creative thinking among future food scientists and technologists, providing them a hands-on experience", Karuna Jayakrishna added.

The DuPont NutriScholars Award 2020 features four distinctive award categories:

Convenient and nutritious breakfast

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) style lunch/dinner

Healthier desserts/indulgences

4 PM healthy savory snacks

The DuPont NutriScholars Awards were previously held in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the awards program encouraged ideation of ethnic Indian food and beverage concepts, followed by bakery food innovation challenge in 2018. Roadshows and student interactions were organized in 19 colleges and university campuses.

In total, more than 200 proposals were submitted, and the awards program mentored over 80 teams in innovative food product development and troubleshooting. DNA 2020 will now reach out to more than 300 universities and academies across the country.

The winning team in each award category will be announced in December 2020. The adjudicating panel in the grand finale includes industry experts from leading food companies, academicians, scientists, and DuPont representatives.

"DuPont distinguishes itself with world-class product innovation and application development," said Anurag Jain, business director, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.

"We have a broad portfolio of ingredient offerings created with differentiated technologies and a robust innovation pipeline. We are delighted to announce the third edition of DNA and continue collaborative research with Indian food science academia. It's a journey towards building food strategies of the future and driving innovation in food science," Anurag Jain added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)