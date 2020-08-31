Tamil Nadu, August 31: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education declared TNDTE Diploma Result 2020 on August 30, 2020. Students who appeared for their exam can check their scores on the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

The result for both first-year (second semester) and second-year (fourth semester) have been announced. The Directorate has also released the results for typewriting (English and Tamil) and for Accountancy exams. NEET, JEE 2020: PM Narendra Modi Did 'Khilone Pe Charcha' Instead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in 'Mann Ki Baat', Tweets Rahul Gandhi.

Here are the steps to check results:

Visit the official website-tndte.gov.in Click on the link-'April 2020 Diploma Result April 2020' Enter the registration number. Enter login. After the results appear, you can save and download it for future reference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).