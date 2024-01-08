NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8: PowerSchool, a global leader of cloud-based software for K-12 education, is gearing up for strategic expansion in the Indian market. PowerSchool aims to expand the India-based employee base to 2,000 personnel within the next 3 to 5 years which represents an expansion of their current existing workforce of 1,300 in India. To accommodate this investment commitment, PowerSchool has augmented its Bengaluru headquarters by significantly expanding space for their cutting-edge Centre of Excellence (CoE) from the current 75,000 sq. ft. to 112,000 sq. ft. with an investment of nearly 40 crores. PowerSchool also plans to expand its Chennai office in 2024. This move is in alignment with PowerSchool's robust growth strategy for the India-based education technology sector.

The CoE is aligned with PowerSchool's commitment to empower educators to help every student learn in a way that's right for them. The CoE will be focused on bringing the latest technology into PowerSchool's edtech products to address different challenges faced by educators and improve student learning outcomes. Hiring is planned across all PowerSchool business units in India to elevate R&D, product innovation, customer service & success, marketing, and sales functions. Some of the key technology-focused positions to be added include Data Scientists and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) experts. The future-focused positions will support PowerSchool's plans to integrate AI functionality that enables educators to unlock the untapped potential of personalized education.

Earlier this year, PowerSchool acquired Jarulss Software Solutions Private Limited, also known as Neverskip, a Chennai-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software company, to strengthen PowerSchool's India business and expand its reach to more than 900 schools and 1.2 million students in India. PowerSchool also specializes in providing a leading learning management system (LMS), PowerSchool Schoology Learning, to some of the top schools in India.

Sharing his views on the development, Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of PowerSchool, said, "India is a critical part of PowerSchool's global strategy, and we envision a robust future in this region. Our strategic focus will be on leveraging local talent, fostering innovation, curating cutting-edge technology solutions, and contributing to the growth of the education technology landscape and student achievement overall. The expansion of our new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru not only reflects our commitment to the Indian market but also serves as a strategic hub for our expansion plans in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. We will be responsibly growing the PowerSchool team in India in the coming years."

Apoorav Nischal, Managing Director and Country Head, PowerSchool India, added, "Our hiring focus in India will be multifaceted, with 50% emphasis on bolstering our capabilities distributed across various functions. Looking ahead, we are committed to fostering AI/ML skills, which are integral to our product innovation strategy and will play a crucial role in shaping the future of education technology. We have invested in this new CoE which is thoughtfully designed keeping in mind PowerSchool's collaborative work culture and evolving industry requirements, creating a symbiotic and sustainable working ecosystem for all. Additionally, we will also be looking into the expansion of Chennai office space in the near future."

PowerSchool, recognized recently by Great Places to Work in India, currently serves over 50 million students across 90+ countries. Their intuitive LMS, Schoology Learning, is used today by millions of students globally. With a public markets valuation of over $4 billion, and revenues expected to reach approximately $700 million in 2023 and growing to $1 billion by 2026, PowerSchool has proven financial stability and a strong growth trajectory.

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products, including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States.

