New Delhi, January 8: OPPO is gearing up to introduce its latest offering in the smartphone market with the OPPO Reno 11 Series 5G, expected to come with two models: OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro. The smartphone series is expected to include cutting-edge technology and a sleek design. The OPPO Reno 11 Series 5G is anticipated to set a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The Oppo Reno 11 series 5G is set to be launched in India on January 12. This launch is highly awaited as it is expected to mark the arrival of OPPO's innovative features and specifications for its upcoming smartphone series. The anticipation is further raised by the rumoured specifications and pricing that suggest the series might offer premium experiences. LG Electronics Unveils World’s First ‘Wireless Transparent OLED TV’ at CES 2024 With Transparent and Black Screen Modes: Report.

OPPO Reno 11 Series Features and Specifications (Rumoured):

As per a report of Times of India, the OPPO Reno 11 Series is rumoured to boast impressive features starting with curved OLED displays that support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is expected to feature a 6.74-inch screen with 1.5K resolution, while the standard model may come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. The OPPO Reno 11 Pro variant could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, whereas the standard OPPO Reno 11 might powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both models are said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity.

Both smartphones are likely to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto unit, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The battery capacities for the OPPO Reno 11 variant is rumored to have a 4800mAh battery. Both smartphones are expected to run on the latest ColorOS 14 skin based on Android 14. Samsung Electronics Unveils AI-Powered 'Neo QLED 8K TV' With NQ8 Gen 3 Processor at CES 2024: Check Details.

OPPO Reno 11 Series Price (Rumoured):

The price of the OPPO Reno 11 Series has been the subject of much speculation. According to leaks, the OPPO Reno 11 variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 28,000, while the OPPO Reno 11 Pro could come with a price tag of approximately Rs 35,000.

