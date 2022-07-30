Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sixth convocation was organized in a grand manner by Galgotias University. Brajesh Pathak (Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh) - Chief Guest for the convocation, Girish Chandra Tripathi (President, Higher Education Council, Uttar Pradesh), Dr Mahesh Sharma (MP Lok Sabha), Tejpal Singh Nagar (Member Legislative Assembly Uttar Pradesh), Dhirendra Singh (Member of Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh), Ahmed Sule (High Commissioner of Nigeria) and Mustafa Jawara (High Commissioner to The Gambia) attended the convocation.

During the Graduation ceremony, Vice Chancellor first started the program by welcoming the honorable guests and addressing on the outline of the program. Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr Preeti Bajaj, while addressing the students, congratulated all the outstanding students and said, "We provide social and practical development along with academic development to all our students. Simultaneously, students are informed about many programs related to the Government of India, such as Girl Safety Kavach, Gender Issue, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, International Youth Festival, Yoga Day, Fit India Moment, Khelo India, AIDS Awareness Program; moreover, many of the student clubs of Galgotias University participate in these and run awareness programs."

Chief Guest Brajesh Pathak while addressing the convocation said, "There is a need of strong self-confidence to move ahead in life. From today you have to move forward on a new path of life." Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi said, in his address, "The young generation should earn a name for their country in the world by adapting the Indian culture and education, which you have to start from today itself."

The Chancellor of the University, Sunil Galgotia, inaugurated the convocation ceremony and conveyed his best wishes to the students and said, "We wish the students all the best for your bright future and make the institution proud." Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Galgotia encouraged the students and said, "You have to bring glory to the country on the world stage and this is possible only with your hard work."

In the year 2021, 300 students for 10 programs of Diploma, 46 students for 2 programs of Integrated, 12 students for 7 programs of Ph.D., 752 students for 37 programs of Post-Graduate, including 2885 students from 61 programs of Bachelors in a total of 117 programmes, 3995 students were awarded degrees. In which 88 students were awarded gold, 64 students were awarded silver, and 40 students were awarded bronze. Darshan Bad of B-Tech Computer Science Engineering and Babita Pandey of M-Tech got selected for the Chancellor's Trophy 2021.

The trophy for Best Post Graduate was given to Nandan Gupta of Pharmacy and Hemant Kasana of Computer Science and Engineering. In the end, Dr Nitin Gaur, Registrar of the University, presented the vote of thanks for the convocation. During this, Dr Awadhesh Kumar (Vice Chancellor of the University), Amitabh Bhattacharya (Controller of Examinations) and all the teachers joined together and congratulated all the students.

