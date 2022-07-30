As cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time after 24 years, India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry at the quadrennial showpiece. The sport will be played for the first time in a Women’s T20I format after being held at Men's List A tournament in the 1998 edition in Malaysia. Both India and Pakistan will be aiming for victory and here are some of their key players to watch out for as the two traditional rivals face-off. India and Pakistan are drawn together in Group A of the competition and will face off in the fifth match of the CWG 2022 Cricket tournament. The teams meet at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on July 31, 2022. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Here Are Match Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 T20 Encounters.

India have the better head-to-head record in T20I cricket between the teams, winning nine of the eleven games while Pakistan have managed just two victories so far. Both teams have a number of key players who can turn the match at any given moment. Here are five stars to watch out for.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The 33-year-old will lead India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as the Women in Blue look to win a medal in the sport for the first time ever. The Indian skipper has a great record against Pakistan, scoring 132 runs in 10 games with an average of 33. She will look to continue that run.

Smriti Mandhana: The 26-year-old has had a great 2022 so far and will be crucial for India’s chances of winning a medal. The opening batter will have the onus of getting the Women in Blue off to a great start as runs on the board will be crucial against Pakistan. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is one of the most important players in the Indian team and will again be the key for the national side in this match. Her ability to score crucial runs while picking up wickets on a regular basis could decide the outcome of the game.

Bismah Maroof: She will be leading the Pakistan outfit in this competition and is one of the best batters in the team. She has scored the bulk of the runs for her side and would be required to do so against a strong Indian bowling attack.

Nida Dar: The all-rounder is one of the most experienced players in the team and will play a crucial role. She has a decent record against India and has had a great start to 2022 and will be aiming to carry that form.

