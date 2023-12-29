Now order Food on train with Zoop - through Instagram, Whatsapp, and Zoop App or Website

New Delhi [India], December 29: As the New Year approaches, individuals eagerly anticipate the joyous celebrations that accompany the dawn of a fresh beginning. Surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones, people relish the prospect of new opportunities that the coming year holds. Amidst the excitement, even those on the move need not miss out on the festive cheer. Whether traversing distances or missing the warmth of shared meals, Zoop stands ready to enhance this year's train journey, ensuring that passengers enjoy food on track while warmly welcoming the arrival of New Year 2024.

Train Travel - A Convenient Way to Travel in India

In India, train travel is cherished for its scenic vistas and the opportunity to connect with various cities on the go. Beyond its affordability and comfort, trains foster a sense of community during family vacations or solo adventures, as passengers engage in friendly conversations with fellow passengers. This communal atmosphere creates a deep emotional connection for Indian travelers. Enhancing the experience, Zoop enables passengers to savor fresh and wholesome food delivery in train, elevating the overall journey. For those traversing the Indian railways, it's not just a mode of transportation; it's an immersive and fulfilling travel experience, with healthy, hygienic, and delicious food provided by Zoop as an added bonus to their train journey.

Celebrate on the go with Zoop's diverse meal options

As an authorized IRCTC e-catering partner, Zoop empathizes with the festive spirit of travelers. To infuse joy into train journeys, Zoop offers a diverse range of food options for on-seat delivery, turning the train into a celebration hub. Whether passengers crave sweets like cakes and pastries or desire main course meals representing various regions of India, Zoop caters to every taste bud. From Hyderabadi Biryani to Punjab's Chole Bhature, Bengal's Fish Curry to Gujarat's Dhokla Zoop serves a culinary journey on board. With international cuisines, Jain food, and snacks from 2500 FSSAI-approved restaurants to 5000 trains, Zoop ensures a festive feast for all.

Pre- Plan this New Year's Train Journey with Zoop

Passengers preparing for a New Year's train journey can optimize their plans with Zoop. They can pre-order their preferred meals to avoid missing out on festive treats. Zoop caters to solo travelers, families, and even allows larger groups to pre-book food in train for delivery at the selected train stations. Group order option requires a 30% upfront payment, with the balance settled upon delivery in sync with the train schedule. This ensures a hassle-free experience, allowing passengers to enjoy hot, delicious meals and enhance their onboard New Year celebrations.

How to order food in train through Zoop:

1. Open Zoop's website, app, or send 'Hi' on Instagram or WhatsApp at 70420-62070.2. Enter details: PNR number, Train Number, or Station Name.3. Select the station and restaurant.4. Add food to the cart and choose a payment option.5. Your food order on train will be delivered soon!

According to Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, "Ordering food conventionally involves navigating crowded railway station eateries. Zoop simplifies this process, allowing passengers to effortlessly order food on train journeys, ensuring delivery right to their seat. This enhances overall comfort and enjoyment, enabling passengers to relish their favorite meals even during festive seasons, making the train journey truly enjoyable."

Furthermore, Zoop ensures an enjoyable train journey for passengers by eliminating payment worries through its user-friendly platform. With a variety of payment options- online and offline along with the convenient Pay At Delivery feature, travelers can effortlessly settle their bills upon receiving their food orders. Adding to the ease, customers can order on Zoop in multiple languages--Hindi, English, and Hinglish--and is accessible across various platforms such as Zoop Website, App, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

