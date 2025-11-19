HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: Registered under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department, Epic Yatra proudly presents exclusive 2026 Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage packages. Famed for conducting safe, comfortable, and spiritually rewarding journeys, the company once more aims at rendering flawless pilgrimage travel services to devotees throughout India.This year's offerings include newly curated itineraries such as the Amarnath Yatra by Helicopter, Amarnath Yatra from Srinagar, and Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, each crafted to ensure a blend of comfort, safety, and deep spiritual connection amid the majestic Himalayas.Every package is carefully planned for ease of travel so that pilgrims can concentrate entirely on their spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath Cave, which houses the naturally formed Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Date in India Likely on December 2; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Range of Upcoming EV SUV.

Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter - Fast, Comfortable & Spiritually Elevating

Ideal for devotees looking for a fast, comfortable, and safe pilgrimage, the Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter offered by Epic Yatra lets pilgrims complete the Yatra and darshan in one day. The helicopter services from Baltal and Pahalgam operate for maximum convenience and safety.

Also Read | Delhi's Khan Market Remains India's Most Expensive Retail Location, Ranks 24th Globally.

Package Highlights:

* Helicopter routes: Baltal-Panchtarni-Baltal and Pahalgam-Panchtarni-Pahalgam* Luxury accommodation at premium hotels in Srinagar and Sonamarg* Private transportation from airport to helipad and return* VIP Darshan assistance for hassle-free darshan* Vegetarian meals included hygienically* Medical and oxygen support to maintain comfort at altitude

Amarnath Yatra by Helicopter is designed for pilgrims who value time and comfort, without compromising their spiritual experience. "With world-class services and stringent safety measures, we ensure every devotee experiences divine serenity," maintains Bandana, the CEO of Epic Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra Package from Srinagar: A 3-Day Divine Retreat in Paradise

For those who want to explore the spiritual essence of the Yatra while taking in the beauty of Kashmir, Epic Yatra offers a 3-day package of Amarnath Yatra package from Srinagar. This itinerary is very popular among families and first-time visitors.

Key Features:

* Duration: 3 Days / 2 Nights* Route: Srinagar → Sonamarg → Baltal → Panchtarni → Amarnath Cave → Srinagar* Deluxe or luxury accommodation in Srinagar and Sonamarg* Same-day return helicopter service via Baltal* Professional tour escorts for on-ground assistance* Optional excursions to Dal Lake, Gulmarg, or Sonamarg Valley

"Our Srinagar packages strike the perfect balance between devotion and comfort," adds Bandana Singh. "Pilgrims can prepare spiritually for the Yatra while soaking in the breathtaking Kashmiri landscape."

Amarnath Yatra Package from Jammu via Baltal - The Traditional Pilgrim Route

A classic pilgrimage route, Amarnath Yatra package from Jammu via Baltal, provides panoramic Himalayan views for devotees who would like a more immersive and traditional experience. From Baltal, pilgrims can trek or take helicopter rides to the sacred shrine.

Package Details:

* Duration: 4-5 days* Route: Jammu → Sonamarg → Baltal → Panchtarni → Amarnath Cave → Return* Comfortable AC buses or tempo travellers from Jammu* Trekking assistance or helicopter options* Full assistance with permits and registration* Well-chosen en-route hotels and camps

"The Jammu route connects pilgrims with the roots of devotion," says Bandana Singh. "From scenic drives to the ultimate darshan of Lord Shiva, it's a journey of faith, endurance, and spiritual reward."

Epic Yatra -- Your trusted partner in pilgrimage.

With extensive experience in spiritual tours across India and Nepal, Epic Yatra is acknowledged for its reliability, transparency, and depth of understanding regarding pilgrimage travel. The company has successfully conducted several thousand yatras, including Chardham, Vaishno Devi, Kailash Mansarovar, and Amarnath.

Why Pilgrims choose Epic Yatra:

* Accredited by the Ministry of Tourism & Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department* Transparent pricing with customizable packages* Experienced ground staff and certified guides* 24/7 pilgrim support and medical assistance* Comfortable transportation and premium accommodationsAccording to Rohit Sharma, "We don't just organize tours, we help the devotees deepen their spiritual connection. Each pilgrimage that we curate is an opportunity for peace, reflection, and spiritual awakening."About Amarnath YatraThe Amarnath Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, visited by millions every year to pay their respects to Lord Shiva. Nestled at an altitude of 3,888 meters, the holy Amarnath Cave houses the sacred Ice Lingam, which symbolizes the eternal presence of Lord Shiva himself. It is open to the Yatra for a limited period every year, usually during the months of June to August, under the supervision of the Amarnath Shrine Board.Epic Yatra ensures a safe, organized, and spiritually rewarding experience by handling permits, registration, meals, accommodation, and logistics.AboutEpic Yatra Epic Yatra is a leading pilgrimage travel company offering spiritual tours across India, Nepal, and Tibet. Specializing in Amarnath Yatra, Chardham Yatra, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Vaishno Devi, and other sacred journeys, the company upholds the highest standards of safety, transparency, and service. Head Office: Office No. F02, First Floor, A-28, Block A, Sector 4 Noida, Uttar Pradesh - 201301 Email: epicyatra@gmail.comWebsite - www.epicyatra.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)