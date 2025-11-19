New Delhi, November 19: Maruti Suzuki may soon make its entry into the electric passenger vehicle segment with the upcoming e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first showcased in India earlier this year at the Auto Expo. The production of the e Vitara reportedly began in August at Suzuki’s Hansalpur factory in Gujarat. Since exports began in August, over 7,000 units of the e Vitara have been shipped to international markets.

As per a report of ACKO Drive, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch date in India is scheduled on December 2, 2025. After its launch, the electric SUV is expected to be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa premium dealership network. The EV is anticipated to rival the Tata Curvv.ev, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric. Hyundai Motor Group Will Invest USD 86 Billion in South Korea Over Next Five Years in AI and Robotics To Boost Domestic Manufacturing Base.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications, Drive range and features (Expected)

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to feature a sleek and aerodynamic design to enhance performance and visual appeal. The front of the vehicle will come with Y-shaped Matrix LED DRLs integrated into the headlamp cluster. The e Vitara may be equipped with 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. At the rear, the tailgate is anticipated to feature a silver-accented Suzuki emblem along with e Vitara branding. Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of Launch in India, Unofficial Bookings Begin; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on the Heartect-e platform. As per reports, it is likely to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin may include front ventilated seats and a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. The e Vitara might offer up to seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to launch with a 61 kWh battery, which is said to offer a range of around 500 km.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ACKO Drive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

