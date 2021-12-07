Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 451.21 points and Nifty up by 135.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 451.21 points or 0.80 per cent at 57198.35 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus in Missionary School Over 'Religious Conversion'; Rioting Case Filed.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17047.50 at 9.20 am, up by 135.20 points or 0.80 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal and realty, while the healthcare sector is trading low. (ANI)

Also Read | Jeffrey Wright Birthday Special: From No Time to Die to Source Code, 5 of the Actor's Best Films According to IMDb!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)