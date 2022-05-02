New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/Mediawire): Does the word "ERASMUS" ring a bell? If not, read on... Erasmus stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students. It is a programme established in 1987 by the European Union (EU) to support education, training youth and sport for students from across the globe, in partner universities, in partner countries across Europe. Since then, it has grown into the largest ever programme in the world for mobility opportunities and also funds cooperation projects. With a budget of EUR26.2 billion (Rs 2,096,94 crore) for the 2021-2027 period this is, the main aim of this programme is to promote academic and youth mobility and cooperation within Europe or between Europe and other regions in the world, including Asia.

This program allows students to choose between studying abroad, participating in internships, volunteering, or other exchanges and is a dream come true for many aspiring students. With just 3,244 students from 11 countries participating in the programme when it started in 1987, today Erasmus+ sees a participation of over 3,00,000 people from 167 countries training under it, and accounts for more than 10 million direct participants!

Celebrating 35 years of success

On the occasion of Europe Day, i.e. May 13, 2022, as a part of the French Presidency of the EU Council, the French Embassy in India will be hosting a "fun soiree" for Indian Erasmus+ Alumni, to commemorate the completion of 35 years of Eurasmus+ programme.

This is a 'by invitation only' event that needs prior registration. It will be graced with the presence of European embassy diplomats, corporate members from various industries and researchers from various fields, giving Erasmus+ alumni an excellent opportunity to meet partners and expand their professional network while celebrating 35 years of the Erasmus+ programme. Another reason to be a part of the gala evening if you are Erasmus+ alumni is that in the course of the event, a delegation of the European Union and Euraxess will also prepare a directory of all Erasmus alumni to enhance the network and prepare for future events.

Welcoming Indian students to Europe, Ambassador of France to India, Mr Emmanuel Lenain said, "The European Union is deeply committed to welcoming Indian students, and France has been translating this into action over decades - as borne out by the rising number of participants in the Erasmus+ programme. In 2021, India ranked #1 for the number of students granted the Erasmus Mundus scholarship. Since its inception till date, over 6000 Indian students and academics have been to Europe and enjoyed unparalleled educational and cultural experiences. We attach great importance to this as we believe that people-to-people and youth ties are the foundation of the strong bond between the 27 EU countries and India."

Erasmus Mundus Scholarship

For almost 20 years now, the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMDs) award EU-funded scholarships to Master students from around the world. Earning the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship will cover not only your tuition fees, but also your travel and living allowance. Programmes usually run for two years, during which students study in at least two different European countries, and upon graduation obtain a joint, double, or multiple degree.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJM) are master programmes of excellence and high-level integrated transnational study, offered by an international partnership of higher education institutions, and are open to students from all over the world.

-Among the recruited students, the highest-ranked applicants are awarded a full EU-funded scholarship for the duration of the programme.

-The scholarship covers travel, visa, accommodation and subsistence costs.

-Additional financial support is available for students with individual needs depending on the level of disability/support.

Says Says Elsa Mathews an alumnus of the Erasmus+ programme, "I was lucky to learn about the European Erasmus+ programme when I made up my mind in 2008 to pursue my Masters in Media, Communication and Cultural Studies abroad. I opted for an Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Degree combining communication technologies and cultural studies, by attending courses at two different universities, Universite Stendhal in Grenoble (France) and the University of Aarhus, (Denmark) over a time span of 18 months (2008-2010).

My professors were very receptive to my academic needs and gave me a lot of freedom to explore various options. As a student of the Erasmus Mundus programme, I got a multi-dimensional perspective of my field of study, which proved very useful in my work later with the Embassy of France in India, the United Nations in India, and with the International Language School of Canada, where I currently teach French."

Today Elsa is also the Country Representative of the Erasmus Mundus Association (EMA) for India and is actively involved in promoting its many programmes and creating a professional development network for its students and alumni.

Along with world-class education, Europe also throws its doors open to its treasure trove of art, stunning architecture, lip-smacking cuisine, and rich history. Studying in Europe is enriching not only academically, but also culturally. To top it, students get considerable discounts on travel; and museum and theatre tickets are almost free of charge, allowing them to expand their scope of learning beyond the classroom. Europe not only is an outstanding place to study but it also provides endless opportunities to students.

Click here to find out more about the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarship and be a part of this exciting journey!

Click here to register if you are an Erasmus+ Alumnus for an evening of fun on 13th May 2022, at

The Residence of France

2/50E, Nyaya Marg (Gate 4),

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi - 110021

Follow-@ifiofficiel @FranceinIndia @eu_in_india @euraxessindia @erasmus_india

For any further queries send a mailto:erasmus@timesgroup.com

https://erasmus-plus.ec.europa.eu/

