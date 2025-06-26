BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 26: The growing demand for quality infrastructure and electrical products has increased focus on certified raw materials, particularly copper and steel products, integral to sectors such as power, telecom, and electronics. The new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) mandate BIS certification for a broad range of copper and steel items, for both Indian and foreign manufacturers. ERCS Private Limited is a reputed name in the field of compliance and certification, now established as a leading consultancy for BIS Certification. With a deep knowledge of BIS and a history of over 1,000 manufacturers globally, ERCS continues to help manufacturers remain compliant and competitive in the Indian market. Copper & Steel Certification: One Step Closer to Atma Nirbharta

The Indian government has now made BIS Certification mandatory for Steel products, Copper products (IS 191), Tin Ingots, Primary Lead, Refined Zinc, and Refined Nickel. The standards set out to improve reliability in terms of chemical composition and mechanical properties between batches. BIS certification for copper and steel products requires proper documentation, testing in a BIS-recognized laboratory, and factory inspection. While all of these things are quite important for a consistent level of public safety and product quality, they are difficult to work with if you have not been through the regulatory transition in India over the last couple of years. ERCS Private Limited is a well-known name in the field of BIS Certification for both steel and copper across the globe. ERCS, with its extensive experience in handling BIS certifications and other forms of regulatory authorisations, is enabling international manufacturers to tap into the potential of the Indian market, in anticipation of opportunities and challenges.

Focused Compliance Approach According to Vipin Shukla, Director, ERCS, "Compliance in India is a multi-level action. Our position is not just to merely document - we educate, guide, and simplify the process, which allows the manufacturers to continue with the production and market strategy while obtaining the certifications."

As directed by Vipin Shukla, he states:

India is leading global standards for product compliance. For instance, copper and steel, important components used in high-conductivity applications such as transformers, motors, and wiring, will now be subject to focused regulation as the market becomes regulated, but not from scrutiny. ERCS acts as a bridge between copper and steel product manufacturers globally and which are then certified in India. Strategic Advantage

Vipin Shukla further says, "What we're looking at is a very precise and proactive advantage. Our clients depend on us not only to manage their certifications but also to keep them informed on new QCOs, amendments to BIS standards, and policy changes that could impact their business. If you want to know what makes us different, it is our role as a knowledge partner."

Trusted by Global Customers with a Global Footprint Today, ERCS operates across several countries and assists both Indian and foreign brands with BIS certification for copper and steel products. ERCS is a preferred certification partner for exporters to India, with multilingual team members, 24/7 documentation support, and country-specific compliance support. The ERCS website is also a compliance knowledge portal providing templates, timelines, checklists, and guidance on QCO updates.

The Road Ahead: Fast, Inexpensive, and Compliant

In addition to materials like copper, steel, tin, lead, zinc, and nickel, ERCS Private Limited also offers further compliance services, such as WPC ETA Certification, CRS Registration, BEE Star Labeling, and EPR Authorization. By specializing in these certifications and helping to simplify complicated regulatory processes, ERCS enables manufacturers to speed up their entry into the market, reducing risk and allowing them to focus on doing what they do best, making world-class products.

