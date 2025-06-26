Mumbai, June 26: This year, taxpayers across India are facing uncertainty about the last date to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25. Traditionally, July 31 marks the deadline for most taxpayers to submit their returns, but the Income Tax Department recently announced the new deadline, leading to confusion among taxpayers. The government has revised the timeline to September 15. This has left salaried individuals, pensioners, and NRIs unsure about when exactly they need to file their returns without penalties.

With multiple updates and varying interpretations, the filing season feels more complicated than ever. So, are you also confused about the last date to file your ITR for FY 2024-25? You’re not alone. Many taxpayers are wondering whether the deadline is still July 31 or September 15. There’s also uncertainty about how this affects tax payments and possible penalties. To help you navigate this maze of information and avoid missing the crucial deadline, scroll below to know the new ITR deadline. What Are ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-3? Know Which Income Tax Return Form You Should File for FY 2024–25 Amid Filing Utility Delay.

What Is the Last Date To File ITR? What Is the Deadline To Pay Final Tax Without Penalty?

To clear the confusion, the Income Tax Department has officially extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns for non-audit taxpayers from the usual July 31 to September 15, 2025. This extension applies to salaried individuals, pensioners, and non-resident Indians whose accounts do not require an audit. Experts confirm that this revised deadline is now considered the new “due date” for filing ITRs and paying any self-assessment tax without incurring penal interest under Section 234A. ITR Filing 2025: ITR Utilities Not Available Despite All Forms Released, What Can One Do?

So, taxpayers who file their returns and clear dues on or before September 15 should not face penalties related to late filing or interest for delayed payment. However, it is essential to note that this extension does not affect other tax compliance deadlines, such as advance tax payments. Penal interest under Sections 234B and 234C will still apply for any shortfall or delay in advance tax payments as per usual rules. Additionally, if you miss the September 15 deadline, you can still file a belated return by December 31, 2025, but this will attract a late fee of 1% per month.

