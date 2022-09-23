New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries, ET Ascent has honoured Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of Rodic Consultants with the "Exemplary Leader Award" in its Ceremony "ET Ascent Presents National Awards for Leadership and Excellence" held on September 21, 2022, at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, India. This prestigious event by ET Ascent honours men, women and organisations whose contributions have significantly affected the business world. This prestigious award has been bestowed on Raj Kumar for making Rodic a torchbearer for the entire infrastructure consulting industry in the country through his exemplary leadership.

A glittering ceremony was held in which ministers and top corporate leaders felicitated Raj Kumar and other winners. The visionary was chosen as the winner by a distinguished jury of top leaders from business and policy.

On receiving the award, Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be recognized for my contributions and passion." "It is recognition for the years of sweat and perseverance that have gone into building a prominent brand from scratch. This has been a humbling experience for me, and now I have a greater responsibility to contribute to the organisation and community."

Raj Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Rodic Consultants, is a man of exemplary character and a role model. Born and brought up in Bihar, he belongs to a family of engineers. His desire to contribute to society, coupled with his extensive experience in the infrastructure industry, led him to start Rodic Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. in 2000. His interest in engineering aspects of bridges, roads and highways since a young age has influenced him to a large extent. Growing up, he understood infrastructure's critical role in economic growth and believed it would emerge as the sunrise sector over the next few decades.

Rodic is now a leading consulting company providing end-to-end solutions in different sectors like transportation, power & energy, urban and industrial development, water, digitization, financial advisory, strategies, policies, asset management & monetization. It uses tools such as predictive analytics enables to plan for multiple scenarios and make better informed decisions in real-time. Being a fully digitized company, having a strong digitization team, Rodic is also helping its government clients in digitizing processes and making organizational changes, enhancing services, save money, and improve citizens' quality of life.

Besides being the CMD of one of the fastest-growing infrastructure consultancy companies, Raj Kumar is a recognized national-level shooter.

