Moscow, September 23: After a recent announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Russia-Ukraine War, people are searching on Google “How To Break An Arm At Home”and “How To Leave Russia.”Putin has recently announced that 3 lakh military reserves troops will be mobilised for the special military operation in Ukraine. According to Putin, this is necessary for the security of the people of the Russian-occupied areas and for the integrity of the regions.

Reservists were called on duty after Putin’s speech. Shortly after this, “how to break an arm at home” and “how to leave Russia” started trending on google search as people were scared about the possibility of being sent to war zone. US Officials Warn Russia of Grave Consequences of Using a Nuclear Weapon, Claim Reports

Though Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's clarified that the conscription would only be applied to reservists, anxious people began searching for ways to flee the country or avoid being called for service. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia

Putin’s speech also resulted in people trying to flee the country as one-way flights out of Russia were selling out rapidly on Thursday, a day after his speech.

Putin’s address also resulted in online chatrooms becoming active and they were offering live updates from the border crossings with people reporting whether guards had let them through.

According to reports, more than 1200 people were arrested after they protested Putin’s mobilisation of reservist troops. Anti-war protests have erupted in parts of Russia after Putin’s decree.

