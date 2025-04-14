BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: The Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle EXPO 2025 -- Asia's premier platform for next-gen mobility -- is set to bring together the entire AutoTech ecosystem on 24-25 April at the KTPO Convention Center, Bengaluru. With over 200+ vehicle and product displays, 60+ expert speakers, and 12+ knowledge sessions across 11,000 sq. meters of exhibition space, the EXPO promises a comprehensive showcase of emerging trends transforming the future of transportation. Speaking about the event, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India shared, "We're thrilled to be part of the Connected, Autonomous & EV EXPO 2025, a definitive platform that brings together the brightest minds and boldest innovations shaping the future of mobility. At Jeep India, we see connectivity as the bridge between heritage and the future--empowering the Jeep Range from the Compass to the Flagship Grand Cherokee delivers more than just a drive, but a truly intelligent, secure, and personalized experience. As the industry evolves toward software-defined vehicles and advanced mobility ecosystems, our focus remains on integrating cutting-edge technology without compromising the core values of adventure, capability, and trust that define Jeep. We look forward to engaging with AutoTech leaders and enthusiasts alike at this exciting convergence of ideas and innovation."

During the two-day conference and exhibition, participants will engage in thought-provoking discussions, celebrate cutting-edge innovations at the People's Choice Award ceremony, and network with mobility leaders from around the world. From connected mobility and V2X infrastructure to EVs, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and breakthrough technologies like IoT, AI, machine learning, 5G, and data analytics--the EXPO offers a deep dive into the topics shaping the future of mobility.

At this year's edition, attendees will witness some of the most advanced innovations in mobility come to life. Among the many leading players driving this transformation, Jeep India will showcase the tech-powered Jeep Meridian, offering attendees a close look at how intelligent, connected, and adventure-ready true blue SUVs are evolving in the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), electrification, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Jeep Meridian will be on display at booths HB 170, 171, 172 & 173, HALL B, KTPO. The EXPO offers more than just product and vehicle showcases--it's a powerful platform for the entire AutoTech ecosystem to come together for conversation, collaboration, and innovation that will shape what comes next. A Powerhouse Lineup of Industry Voices

The EXPO will host top minds and changemakers from across the industry, with high-impact keynotes and panel discussions. Some of the key speakers include:

- Ramachandran R, IAS, Managing Director, BMTC

- Raghavendra Vaidya, MD & CEO, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI)

- Gaurav Joshi, Deputy Secretary - Manufacturing Sector, Ministry of Heavy Industries

- GK Senthil, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Connected India

- Sri Hari Vikram, Chief of Staff | Head of SW Business Operations, Stellantis

- Gopalakrishnan VC, Director Automotive and EV, Government of Telangana

- Balaji Sethuraman, Vice President, R&D | Software, Data, AI & Virtualization, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India

- Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors

- Vineet Shukla, Vice President - EE Systems, Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India

- Puneet Aggarwal, Head - Smart Mobility, Sustainable IoT, JioThings Ltd.

- Akhilesh Srivastava, Road Safety Ambassador - IRF, President ITS INDIA

- Dr. Amod Jai Ganesh A., Director of Engineering, Harman Automotive

- Angelin Mary GP, Vice President - Vehicle Software, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India

- Vishal Bajpai, Co-Founder & CEO, SecureThings

- Vishal Saraswat, Head - Research & Innovation, Cybersecurity Practice, Bosch Global Software Technologies

- Vadiraj Katti, CEO and Co-Founder, iTriangle

- Hariharan Lakshminarayanan, Group Product Manager (SDV), Stellantis

- Vinayaka Nagaraja, Head of ADAS Development Center, Japan, Korea and India Market, Continental

- Vivek Dhawan, Chief Strategy Officer, Omega Seiki Mobility

- Shankar Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra

- Rajesh Desikan, Head of Product Software Engineering, Ford Mobility India

- Dinesh Arjun, Co-Founder, Raptee.HV

- Mahesh Padmanabh, Head of Electrical Systems, River Mobility

- Chandrashekar M S, Director India Centre Connected Solutions, UD Trucks

- Ujjwala Karle, Deputy Director Technology Group, ARAI

- Ajay Mittal, General Manager - Analytics and Digital, VE Commercial Vehicles

- Dhrubajyoti Sarma, Senior VP, Global Head - Connected Vehicles and Body Electronics, KPIT

- Piyush Laddha, Group Product Owner, Jaguar Land Rover

Sponsors from across the AutoTech landscape are coming together to power the EXPO. Some of the companies joining include SecureThings, iTriangle, Jeep, Toyota Connected India, Hexagon, Vector Informatik India, Teltonika, Taoglas, KNOT Consulting LLP, Virya Autonomous Technologies, KPIT, Satyam Venture, Fibocom, Zilogic Systems, Howen Technologies and Parry Technology. Along with them, many other prominent companies across the mobility ecosystem will be participating as exhibitors--making this a dynamic forum to spark conversations, forge partnerships, and shape the next chapter of automotive innovation. The EXPO is further supported by prominent institutions and government bodies, including the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), Ministry of MSME, BMTC, iCAT, ARAI, NATRAX, Government of Telangana, IoTSF Bangalore Chapter, and CIRT. Adding to the collaborative spirit, the event is backed by esteemed association partners like EMFAI, GCPIT, and SAE India, and enriched by insights from knowledge partners such as TiHAN IIT Hyderabad and HUB DATA IIT Hyderabad. Join us at Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle EXPO as a Delegate or Visitor. Entry to the exhibition is free of cost, and registration is open now at https://futuremobilitymedia.events Don't miss this opportunity to explore, engage, and be part of India's most influential platform for the future of mobility.

