Wisconsin, April 14: In a shocking development, a 17-year-old boy allegedly plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump in an attempt to overthrow the US government, a plan he reportedly financed by murdering his parents in Wisconsin. The accused, identified as Nikita Casap, is accused of fatally shooting his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, in February and then living with their decomposing bodies for weeks before fleeing. He was arrested in Kansas last month.

As per a report by The Mirror, Nikita Casap’s broader scheme involved purchasing explosives and a drone, drafting a neo-Nazi manifesto, and communicating with like-minded individuals online. His writings reportedly praised Adolf Hitler and called for a white supremacist uprising. Investigators believe he planned to flee to Ukraine after the attack. Casap is currently in custody on a USD 1 million bond. US Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kills Mother and Stepfather, Lives With Their Bodies for 2 Weeks in Waukesha; Arrested After Wellness Check Uncovers Crime.

Here's What Happened

In February, 17-year-old Nikita Casap allegedly murdered his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, at their home near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bodies of the couple were discovered on March 1, after family members grew concerned when Mayer failed to show up for work and Casap skipped school. Authorities believe the victims were killed weeks earlier. The teenager allegedly shot them to obtain financial means, which he intended to use for his broader political plan, including the assassination of former President Donald Trump. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Casap’s actions went unnoticed for weeks as he lived with the decomposing bodies. He eventually fled the scene with USD 14,000 in cash, the family’s passports, and the family dog. He was later apprehended in Kansas. He now faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, concealing a corpse, theft, and ID fraud. Federal investigators have since uncovered alarming evidence linking him to white supremacist ideology, weapons purchases, and communications about plotting a political assassination.

