Mumbai, April 14: Participants of Bodoland Lottery games held on Monday, April 14, 2025, can check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) online. The Bodoland Lottert Result will be announced at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, including the winners’ list and ticket numbers for Monday's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam. Other well-known lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Participants can visit the official website or click on the link here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, download the winners’ list, and check their ticket numbers to see if they have won today’s draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced daily at three specific times by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The first draw result is declared at 12 PM, followed by the second at 3 PM and the third at 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Monday, April 14 will also be available on the official website or you can check the direct link here. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states, gambling and betting remain illegal in many parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, as lotteries can be addictive and pose financial risks. Always check the official website for accurate results and play responsibly. To see today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official website and verify the winning numbers.

