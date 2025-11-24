PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Finfinity, a pioneering financial well-being platform, was named 'Best Employee Wellness Platform' in the finance category at the HR Tech Summit & Awards' 25 by UBS Forums in Pune. Marking a pivotal moment in the platform's journey, this recognition underscores its role in supporting employee wellness through transparent, accessible financial solutions.

Committed to financial clarity and ease, Finfinity provides accessible solutions that reduce stress and enhance well-being. The company also recently showcased its solutions at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, highlighting its growing presence in the workplace financial wellness space.

Commenting on the recognition, Vijay Kadam, Co-founder of Finfinity, said, "We are incredibly grateful to UBS Forums for this honour. This award holds great significance for our team, as it reflects the impact we strive to create for organisations and the employees they support across the nation. It encourages us to keep raising the bar and deliver solutions that genuinely help the people we serve."

Finfinity's platform is designed to enhance financial well-being through transparent options, seamless processes, and tools that foster genuine financial confidence. Drawing on years of financial expertise and modern, efficient technology, the company enables individuals and businesses across Bharat to access credit, investments and other financial services with ease.

About FinfinityFinfinity is an easy-to-use app that provides clear, accessible, and stress-free financial services. By combining technology, transparency, and human-centric design, the platform enables employees across sectors to achieve greater financial confidence and control. Its suite of products includes personal loans, home loans, education loans, salary advances, and credit solutions tailored to different industry segments, driving inclusion and long-term financial well-being.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.finfinity.co.in

