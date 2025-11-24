Ranbir Kapoor has landed in hot water after users allegedly noticed him consuming non-vegetarian food in Netflix's reality show Dining With The Kapoors. In the show, the Bollywood star, along with other members of the Kapoor family, was seen enjoying a meal. According to earlier reports, he had embraced a change in lifestyle by giving up smoking, drinking and also becoming vegetarian as a personal choice rooted in health and fatherhood. Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor Say He Quit Smoking, Drinking and Meat To Play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Claim (Watch Video).

Ranbir had also said that the lifestyle change had helped him embody the character of Lord Ram for his upcoming film Ramayana. After the recent episode of the show aired, netizens slammed the actor for contradicting his previous statements.

Did Ranbir Kapoor Lie About Turning Vegetarian? Netizens React

The latest episode of Dining With The Kapoors saw the family celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. Sharing a glimpse of the episode on X (previously Twitter), a user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor's PR team claimed he gave up non vegetarian food out of respect for playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana movie but he is seen enjoying fish curry, mutton, and paya with his family. Ranbir Kapoor has the most effective PR in Bollywood."

In the video, Armaan Jain is seen serving fish curry rice, junglee mutton, chicken curry and some veg dishes like chilke vala aloo and dahi pakoda kadi to Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. However, we could not see what was on Ranbir's plate, and there was no way it could be confirm whether Ranbir ate vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Ranbir Kapoor Non-Veg Food Amid Sattvic Diet Claim?

Reacting under the post, a troll wrote, "Kalyug mein yeh kya kya ho raha hai." Another wrote, "If this was shot during Ramayana, why does he have beard in this video?" Many even defended the actor, arguing that Lord Ram was a Kshatriya and that they used to consume meat.

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say About Quitting Alcohol and Non-Veg?

During an old interaction on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he made some lifestyle changes by deciding to quit smoking, drinking and go vegetarian. However, people mistook it as a decision made as prep for his upcoming mythological film Ramayana. But listening closely to what he says will make you understand that it was just a personal choice and not linked to any professional commitments.

The actor said, "I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking, drinking and become a vegetarian. I am doing a lot of yoga and meditation. I am really trying to clean up my life. I am entering my 40s, so trying to be healthy for my kid, healthy for myself." Vivek Oberoi To Donate Entire ‘Ramayana’ Fee To Help Kids With Cancer; Actor Calls Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Mythological Film ‘India’s Answer to Hollywood Epics’.

Ranbir Kapoor on Quitting Smoking, Drinking and Turning Vegetarian

About ‘Ramayana’

The upcoming mythological film Ramayana is being hailed as the most expensive film made in India. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, who is the CEO of DNEG. Ramayana features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol. Part of the film will release in the theatres on Diwlai 2026.

