New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): In an effort to enhance community experience for women entrepreneurs in India, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart and NITI Aayog have come together to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP).

The platform is a unified access portal which brings together women from different parts of India to realise their entrepreneurial aspirations.

The new version will also include an additional feature to offer mentorship to the women mentees with specific knowledge concerning a problem area through a dedicated online mechanism facilitated under FICCI-FLO's Empowering the Greater 50% mission.

The idea of the platform was first mooted by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who announced the setting-up of a Women Entrepreneurship Platform at 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit held in Hyderabad during 2017, with an overarching theme of 'Women First, Prosperity for All.'

"It is my hope that WEP will become a digital place for entrepreneurs to not only seek information and support, but also help each other out," he said. "Serving as a forum for people's voices to be heard, helping inform policies and programmes to better suit the needs and requirements of people."

'Community' on the WEP platform aims to connect knowledge-seeking women entrepreneurs who have questions or seek clarifications on multiple aspects of setting up new businesses (like registering businesses, GST, funding, effects of the pandemic), or progressing already established businesses; to knowledge providing women entrepreneurs who have experience in setting up businesses and hence can contribute by solving queries.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of the Flipkart Group, said MSMEs and start-ups have enabled the industry to better understand their challenges and needs.

"The WEP plays a critical role in uplifting and empowering women-led businesses in their growth ambition and we are privileged to partner with NITI Aayog in enabling their journey to success," he said in a statement. (ANI)

