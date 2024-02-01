PNN

Singapore, February 1: UXLink, a pioneer in Real Web3 Social Hub & Live Social Infrastructure, today announced an upcoming partnership with OKX Wallet. This collaboration aims to enlighten Web2 users about the fundamentals of Web3 services, including wallet management and personal Web3 asset handling.

This strategic alliance is set to enhance the Web3 journey for countless users, reflecting a strong commitment to decentralized applications and blockchain technology's mass adoption. With UXLink's latest feature rollout, managing Web3 assets becomes more accessible for its 2.5 million users, merging with various multi-chain wallets for a comprehensive asset overview.

UXLink is also making significant strides in leveraging Telegram's massive user base. By allowing users to manage assets through their Telegram accounts, UXLink positions itself as a leading platform for exploring Web3 among Telegram's 800 million monthly active users.

UXLink is a leading provider in the Real Web3 Social Hub and Live Social Infrastructure, offering advanced solutions for managing digital assets. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive asset management tools, UXLink is dedicated to empowering users in the evolving world of Web3.

