New Delhi [India], June 5: Indian startup FreshFeet has revolutionized footwear with its patented Dual Size technology, enabling each pair of shoes to accommodate two consecutive sizes. The company is taking its first strategic step through upcoming partnerships with two Indian schools. This innovative approach not only extends the lifespan of each shoe but also addresses the growing concern of footwear waste, making FreshFeet a pioneer in sustainable fashion technology.

Founded by Sanchit Kundra, FreshFeet's inception is based on something every parent witnesses--how quickly children outgrow their old clothes and shoes. This observation allowed Mr. Kundra to shape the Indian school footwear market with a brighter, longer-lasting, and eco-friendly innovation.

Dual-size technology lies at the core of FreshFeet's innovation, offering a practical solution to the challenge of rapidly growing feet among children. This patented mechanism allows school shoes to be adjusted to two consecutive sizes, extending their usability and reducing the frequency of boot replacement. This not only eases the financial burden on families--cutting annual school shoe expenses by up to 40%, but also significantly reduces manufacturing waste and landfill loads.

The startup is developing two new technologies--Sure Fit Technology and Love Breathable Technology--that support its sustainability mission. To make its product more impactful, FreshFeet has been partnering with more schools to provide students with healthier and environmentally conscious footwear. The pairs are made with a carbon-neutral process that uses recyclable materials, further supporting India's transition to a greener future.

As FreshFeet expands its retail and digital presence, it remains open to collaborations with schools and brands to promote accessible, intelligent footwear solutions for children. The brand has decided to give its patent to only 2-3 Indian companies, prioritizing quality control. By blending innovation, affordability, and environmental responsibility, FreshFeet sets a new standard, being true to its ethos: "We're not just walking the talk -- we're designing it."

