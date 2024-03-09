NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9: Gaurs Foundation, a CSR initiative of Gaurs Group, hosted an award show to celebrate the feisty spirit of Indian women and to commemorate International Women's Day. The awards were dedicated to the current year's theme 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' under the campaign theme 'Inspire Inclusion'. DCP Women's Safety, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Preeti Yadav, presented the esteemed 'Women Icon Awards 2024' at The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere, Gaur City, Greater Noida West. This was the first-ever event by the Foundation that served as a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements and unwavering resilience of women across various domains.

Gaurs Group, also known as Gaursons India, is committed to empowering women in the workforce as it firmly believes in creating a diverse and inclusive environment. It's time when the Group recognises the contributions of not just its female workforce but also of the females in the wider community that we thrive in and contribute in the evolution of the Delhi-NCR region.

Key achievers from different genres, including Kavita Devgan (Author, speaker and columnist), Ambika Saxena (Group CEO, ICCPL), Khyati Gupta (Pinkishe Foundation), Dr. Mohita Sharma (Eye Surgeon), Latika Wadhwa (Mompreneur Circle), Dr. Sonam Mahajan Puri (Digital Content Creator), Dipti Tolani (Salt Attire), Minakshi Tyagi & Vanita Bhat Sopori (Nari Pragati Social Foundation) and many more were honoured with awards in different categories.

The initiative underscored the Gaurs Foundation's unwavering dedication to promoting gender parity, empowering women, and amplifying their voices across all spheres of society. The 'Women Icon Awards 2024' brought together a diverse gathering of accomplished women, inspiring leaders, and esteemed guests for an evening dedicated to recognising and honouring those who are doing exceptionally well in their respective fields. From trailblazing entrepreneurs and innovators to influential change-makers and community leaders, the event showcased the remarkable contributions of women in shaping a better tomorrow.

Sharing her thoughts, Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said, "Behind every empowered and strong woman is another empowered woman who understands her responsibility towards uplifting her community. We hosted this event to felicitate such women who have not only achieved great heights in their respective fields but have also helped many women realise their potential and empower themselves. As women are an integral part of society, it is vital that they take care of their health, spend time with themselves, organise themselves as an idol that can be looked up to, and plan their schedules to make the most out of their time."

The event hosted awards for achievers from multiple genres, including those contributing to the education sector, healthcare, community building, image building of businesses, doctors, singers, and more. A panel discussion on breaking barriers was also organised, where experts from various industries shared their valuable insights. Gaurs Foundation also contributes to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative by offering free education to girls and participates in similar activities to uplift the community.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, stated, "We are delighted to host the 'Women Icon Awards 2024' as part of our commitment to celebrating and empowering women. We aimed to present gratitude and pay our tribute to the indomitable spirit and extraordinary achievements of women who continue to inspire and lead by example. Through initiatives like these, we wish to foster a culture of inclusivity and gender equality, paving the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all."

