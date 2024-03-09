Miss World 2024 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Miss World pageant is back in India after 28 years, and people all over the country are buzzing with excitement. The month-long Beauty with a Purpose festival started in Delhi on February 20 with a big and grand opening ceremony. It will end with a spectacular grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty from Karnataka, the current Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India in the competition. Having the 71st Miss World pageant in India has brought back the charm of this prestigious event to the country. Throughout the Beauty with a Purpose festival, the contestants treated audiences to glimpses of several events, initiatives, and causes taken up by them, keeping the excitement alive. The grand finale of the 71st Miss World 2023 will take place in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. We know you're eager to find out who will win the 71st Miss World crown, and you won't want to miss a single moment of the grand finale. Keep scrolling to learn about the date, time, venue, where you can watch the official broadcast of the Miss World 23 grand finale and more. Sini Shetty Age, Height, Family and Education: Ahead of 71st Miss World Finale, Know About India's Representative at Beauty Pageant.

71st Miss World Pageant Host Country

India is hosting the 71st Miss World Pageant, 2023 after a long hiatus of 28 years.

71st Miss World Pageant Grand Finale Date and Time

The 71st Miss World Pageant in India grand finale will be held on March 9, 2024, which falls on a Saturday. It would start at 7.30 pm IST.

71st Miss World Pageant Grand Finale Venue

The 71st Miss World Pageant grand finale will be held at the Jio Convention World Center in Mumbai.

Who Are the Hosts for The 71st Miss World Pageant?

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar will be hosting the event with former Miss World Megan Young. The Filipino-American actress and model won the Miss World title in 2013, becoming the first delegate from the Philippines to win the prestigious title.

Where Will the 71st Miss World Grand Finale be Live-Streamed?

The 71st Miss World Pageant will be live-streamed on SonyLiv on March 9, 2024. The event, which is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST, will also be live-streamed on the official Miss World website, www.missworld.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Miss World 2024 | Streaming LIVE on March 9th at 7.30pm

Who Is Representing India at The 71st Miss World Pageant?

Sini Shetty of Karnataka is representing India at the 71st Miss World pageant.

Number of Contestants Taking Part in The 71st Miss World Pageant

Contestants from 112 countries are taking part in the 71st Miss World pageant. Sini Shetty of India Wins Best Fashion Designer in Asia and Oceania at the 71st Miss World.

What Is The Official Format at Miss World 2024?

The official format for the 71st Miss World Festival is revealed. It will start off with the announcement of 40 quarter-finalists that will include fast-track winners - 5 head-to-head winners, 4 Beauty winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner + participants chosen by the preliminary judges).

The next 12 semi-finalists will be announced, which will include at least 2 per region. Next up, the Top 8 (2 per region) will be announced. Then, Top 4 (1 per region) names will be announced. Finally, the tie will be between the Top 2 contestants - Winner and 1st Runner-Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

The world is excitedly waiting to see who will win the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant and who will be crowned the coveted Miss World 2023. Join us for the grand finale and witness the graceful and splendid crowning of the next Miss World. This event guarantees unparalleled glamour and excitement, making it a must-see occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).