Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Getepay, one of India's fastest-growing payment aggregators, has announced a strategic partnership with ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF Bank) for the deployment of Vega, its next-generation payment switch. This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening India's digital payments infrastructure. More than a technology implementation, it represents a shared commitment between ESAF and Getepay to enable seamless, secure, and inclusive digital banking experiences for customers and businesses alike. Developed by Getepay, Vega is a future-ready payment switch designed to empower banks and financial institutions with scalable, high-performance infrastructure for real-time transaction processing and automated reconciliation.

Partnering with ESAF Small Finance Bank is a defining moment in Getepay's journey; a collaboration that reflects mutual trust, shared values, and a collective vision to build secure and inclusive digital ecosystems across India.

On this development, George K. John, Executive Director, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said, 'As a social bank, ESAF's focus has always been to combine technology with purpose to create meaningful impact. Partnering with Getepay for the deployment of Vega reinforces our commitment to innovation that truly empowers our customers. Getepay's platform brings the agility and reliability we value in building a modern, inclusive digital banking environment. This collaboration aligns perfectly with ESAF's vision of driving financial inclusion through cutting-edge, secure, and customer-focused digital solutions.'

Pravin Sharma, Founder & CEO, Getepay, expressed his gratitude and said, 'We are deeply honoured to have ESAF Small Finance Bank as a partner on this journey. This collaboration is both a privilege and a responsibility, a recognition of the trust that a purpose-driven institution like ESAF places in Getepay's technology and vision. We are sincerely grateful for their guidance and confidence in Vega, and we view this as a shared mission to advance India's digital payment landscape. Together, we aim to make transactions faster, more secure, and more inclusive, ensuring that innovation truly reaches every corner of the country.'

This partnership exemplifies how responsible banking and fintech innovation can come together to build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems. By combining ESAF's customer-first approach with Getepay's technology leadership, Vega will enable smoother transaction flows, stronger compliance, and enhanced scalability, paving the way for a more inclusive and trusted digital payments framework across India.

About Getepay

Getepay is a leading fintech company dedicated to simplifying digital payments through secure, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure solutions. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and compliance, Getepay enables banks, financial institutions, and merchants to manage high transaction volumes seamlessly. Its suite of products, including payment switches, merchant management tools, and reconciliation systems, empowers organizations to modernize their operations and thrive in a digital-first economy.

www.getepay.in

About ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of India's leading small finance institutions, founded with a mission to promote financial inclusion and equitable growth. Combining technology with social purpose, ESAF offers a comprehensive range of retail, SME, and digital banking services. The Bank's commitment to empowering underserved communities, coupled with its focus on innovation and sustainability, continues to position ESAF as a transformative force in India's financial ecosystem.

ESAF Small Finance Bank, a new-age social bank, officially commenced operations in March 2017 and continues to redefine the banking experience for all stakeholders. Today, the Bank serves over 95 lakh customers through 788 banking outlets in 26 states.

https://www.esaf.bank.in/

