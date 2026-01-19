VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: GIBS Business School, Bengaluru, recently concluded two major institutional milestones--the TEDxGIBS Bangalore event held on 10 January 2026, and the PGDM Convocation Ceremony 2025 conducted earlier on 27 December 2025. Together, these events reflect GIBS' continuing focus on thought leadership, academic excellence, and holistic student development.

TEDxGIBS Bangalore - A Confluence of Ideas, Dialogue, and Transformative Perspectives

10 January 2026 | Begur Campus, GIBS Business School

Held at the Begur Campus, this year TEDxGIBS Bangalore carried the theme

"IdeateX - From Imagination to Execution."

The event was for the most part crafted to signify one of the most productive gatherings organized by the institution.

The event was meant to be a one-of-a-kind experience where experts and professionals would attend and enrich the gathering, as well as educate the students about how to turn visions and thoughts into reality. With the purpose of being educational, the event was designed to engage all participants and stimulate new thought processes on how to convert visions and strategies into action.

TEDxGIBS Bangalore sought to provide all participants with a meaningful experience and for this purpose, the event design for the day included the spirit of TED where brief, but thought-provoking speeches would incite thoughtful interaction and discussion among attendants. During the event, entire areas of the campus were allocated for activities and transformed with stages, designer red dot sculptures, and networking lounges to enrich the experience of the attendants.

Fostering Hospitality & Experience Design

Given that the program has to run uninterrupted and energized, GIBS created a full-day hospitality program for all registered participants. The event began with a freshly made breakfast, allowing participants to network informally before the first session. A functional corporate lunch made the break efficient and pleasurable. Concluding the day with high tea fostered a relaxed atmosphere for post-event reflections and discussions.

The hospitality arrangements brought a professional, conference-style touch to the TEDx event, matching the intellectual depth of the talks.

A Powerful Speaker Line-up Representing Diverse Sectors

With the support of the vibrant community at the GIBS Begur Campus, TEDxGIBS has further strengthened the culture of collaboration, diversity, and shared learning within the institution. Over the years, TEDxGIBS has continuously contributed to shaping a strong campus community, and this edition continued that legacy. The speakers selected for the event reflect a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives, helping enrich the intellectual environment at the Begur Campus. Their participation not only added depth to the conversations but also reinforced GIBS' commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse community.

- Ashish Vidyarthi - National Award-winning Actor, Storyteller & Motivational Speaker

- Prakash Belawadi - Actor, Director, Activist & Cultural Commentator

- Ruma Devi - National Award-winning Rural Entrepreneur & Social Activist

- Amit Kumar Agarwal - Co-Founder & CEO, NoBroker

- Spoorthi Vishwas - Author, Entrepreneur & Founder of the India Short Film Festival

- Raul John Aju - Young Innovator in AI, Robotics, and Emerging Technologies

- Kashvi - Miss Universe Telangana

- Sowmya Reddy - Youth Leader, Environmental Advocate & Former MLA

The diverse speakers were expected to provide a unique and memorable experience for the community and speakers to provide an experience for the speakers.

Key Themes Explored During the Talks

Throughout the event, speakers explored a variety of themes relevant to leadership, innovation, and social change. Some of the core ideas presented included:

- The discipline behind creativity

- Leadership in high-pressure environments

- Sustainability and community-driven action

- Reinventing traditional sectors through technology

- The power of storytelling for influence and change

- Youth leadership in emerging India

- Overcoming adversity while building purpose-driven careers

Each session was structured to be concise yet thought-provoking, in line with the global TED format. Speakers used anecdotes, case studies, personal insights, and real-world data to anchor their messages.

Impact on Students and the GIBS Community

For the students of GIBS, TEDxGIBS served as an immersive learning experience unlike traditional classroom sessions. It exposed them to:

- Live perspectives from industry experts

- Diverse leadership styles

- Realistic insights into innovation and execution

- Opportunities to network with speakers and professionals

- The importance of communication and narrative building

Many attendees stated that TEDxGIBS Bangalore provided a "renewed sense of direction," "clarity about career paths," and "motivation to experiment" with their own ideas and projects.

Organisational Excellence Behind the Event

TEDxGIBS Bangalore was meticulously planned over several weeks by a coordinating team comprising faculty, event specialists, student volunteers, and trained TEDx license holders. The event followed stringent guidelines set by TED, ensuring high-quality execution across:

- Event design

- Stage and lighting setup

- Audience management

- Communication materials

- Speaker curation and briefing

- Licensing compliance

This level of coordination showcased GIBS' capability to host professionally structured global-standard events.

PGDM Convocation 2025 - A Celebration of Achievement and Transition

27 December 2025 | Mind Valley Campus

In addition to the elaborate pre-event preparation, GIBS extended its congratulations to the PGDM Batch of 2023-25 during the PGDM Convocation Ceremony 2025. Two years of academic studies were celebrated in the Mind Valley campus ceremony, which highlighted the students' internships, industry-based projects, research initiatives, and leadership assignments. As one of the Top 10 PGDM colleges in Bangalore, GIBS continues to uphold a strong academic framework that prepares students for real-world challenges and leadership roles.

Family members, faculty leadership, and special guests witnessed the graduates' celebration of their accomplishments.

Distinguished Speakers Addressing the Graduates

The convocation included insights from eminent leaders:

- Syed Kirmani - Indian Cricket Legend & Padma Shri Awardee

- Prashant Tibrewal - Founder, Alum-n-i

- Jai Advani - Managing Director, PwC India

These graduates and especially the remarks were leave of ceremony templates and focused on the areas of retention, partnership, contextual impact of the participants, and, most importantly, responsible manager for the young leaders of business.

Leadership at GIBS Presiding Over the Ceremony

The event was led by:

- Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director - The GIBS Group

- Prof. Pallavi Vyas, Dean - GIBS Business School

- Prof. Parameshwar H. Srinivasa, Head - PGDM

With the GIBS Global Alumni Network extends to them- the graduates are now members of the GIBS community, and their GIBS community relationship is now permanently defined as it extends to the graduates.

GIBS: A Growing Centre for Thought Leadership and Industry Integration

The PGDM Convocation 2025 and TEDxGIBS Bangalore underscore the academic and international synergy GIBS Business School is striving for. GIBS has built an experiential learning research partnership, leadership, and entrepreneurship ecosystem at Mind Valley and Begur.

About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School, Bengaluru ranks among the top Business Schools in Bangalore. The institution offers an AICTE-approved and AIU-recognized PGDM program (MBA equivalent), accredited by NBA, alongside its MBA program affiliated to Bangalore University. GIBS fosters an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset and integrates academic learning with industry exposure, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capabilities required to excel in a global business environment.

