Mumbai, January 19: Realme is set to redefine endurance in the mid-range smartphone segment with the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G. Confirmed to arrive in India on January 29, the device has generated significant buzz for housing a massive 10,001mAh battery, the largest ever seen in a mainstream smartphone in the country. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is now live, showcasing a unique "TransView" design and highlighting the phone's positioning as a "powerhouse" for heavy users and travellers.

Expected Pricing of Realme P4 Power 5G

While Realme has not officially announced the final retail price, recent leaks have provided a clear indication of the cost. A leaked image of the retail box for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant shows a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of INR 37,999. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Confirmed Details.

TransView Design Brings Structure, Clarity, and Presence to the Surface, Says Realme

However, industry analysts expect the actual selling price to be lower, maintaining the P-series' competitive edge. It is estimated that the Realme P4 Power will start at an effective price of approximately INR 29,999 to INR 32,999, following launch offers and bank discounts. The phone will be available in three colourways: Orange, Blue, and Silver.

Performance and 'TransView' Design

The Realme P4 Power 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, supported by a dedicated HyperVision AI chip to enhance gaming and video resolution. Despite its enormous battery, Realme has managed to keep the device relatively manageable, with a reported weight of 219 grams.

The design features a "TransView" aesthetic, where the top portion of the rear panel has a transparent finish revealing internal-style components, while the rest of the body maintains a matte texture. This is complemented by a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display featuring a high 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera and Durability Features

For photography, the device is rumored to sport a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP camera is expected on the front for selfies.

Durability is another focus for the P4 Power, with leaks suggesting an IP68 and IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance. The battery itself is built for longevity, with Realme promising that it will retain 80 per cent health even after 1,650 charging cycles, potentially offering an 8-year battery lifespan. Vivo X200T Price for All Variants Leaked Along With Specifications and Features; Check Details.

The Evolution of the P-Series

The Realme P-series (Power series) was introduced as an "India-first" lineup focused on delivering high performance and battery life at accessible price points. The previous model, the Realme P4 5G, launched in August 2025 with a 7,000mAh battery. The jump to 10,001mAh in the "Power" variant marks a significant leap in the brand's attempt to eliminate "battery anxiety" for the Gen-Z consumer base.

