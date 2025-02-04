SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: Goodlii, the innovative beauty and lifestyle platform, has been chosen as one of the top 30 cohorts to participate in the esteemed 1to10 Accelerator Program, created by Favcy. This selection marks a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its potential for growth and innovation in the beauty tech sector. The 1to10 Accelerator Program, known for its focus on uncovering hidden gems in the startup ecosystem, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offers a unique opportunity for Goodlii to accelerate its growth trajectory and expand its market presence.

Empowering Goodlii's Growth Journey

The 1to10 Accelerator Program by Favcy is a 3-month hybrid initiative designed to support startups that have already demonstrated traction and are generating revenue across various sectors. For Goodlii, this program represents a golden opportunity to leverage essential resources and support needed to help scale its' effectiveness. The program's comprehensive approach, which includes networking opportunities, progress tracking, investment readiness preparation, business model refinement, scaling support, and legal assistance, aligns perfectly with Goodlii's ambitious growth plans.

Goodlii's Impressive Traction and Vision

Goodlii has already made significant strides in the beauty and lifestyle sector, boasting an impressive user base and salon network. The platform has successfully onboarded data from 2,200 salons and registered 80,000+ end customers, demonstrating its strong market penetration and user acceptance. Goodlii's easy-to-use integrated software solution brings unprecedented convenience to salons, fostering stronger connections between them and their end clients through a comprehensive A-Z digitization of operations.

Kahaan Vasa, Co-Founder & CEO of Goodlii, expressed enthusiasm about the selection, stating, "Being chosen for the 1 to 10 Accelerator Program is a testament to Goodlii's innovative approach and market potential. We are excited to work with Favcy and leverage this opportunity to refine our business model, expand our network, and accelerate our growth. This program aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the beauty and lifestyle service industry through technology and user-centric solutions."

Democratizing Software Services for Salons

One of Goodlii's primary objectives is to democratize smoother software services for salons and parlours across the country. The mobile-friendly platform can even provide smaller shops with an ability to digitize their crucial operations such as appointment management, billing, customer marketing, and inventory control. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency for service providers but also allows them to focus on their core competency--delivering exceptional beauty and lifestyle services to customers. By digitizing various aspects of salon operations, Goodlii is helping these businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Transforming the Customer Experience

Goodlii's mobile application is designed to address key pain points for customers as well. By offering features such as identification of nearby shops, comfortable service bookings, exclusive deals, and easy scheduling, Goodlii is setting new standards for customer experience in the beauty sector. The company's vision to create a user-friendly and versatile cutting-edge marketplace solution across beauty and lifestyle sectors is rapidly taking shape.

Future Growth and Impact

The selection for the 1 to 10 Accelerator Program comes at a time when Goodlii aims to expand its reach and impact. With the support and resources provided by Favcy, Goodlii is well-positioned to refine its business model, enhance its go-to-market growth plans, and prepare for future funding rounds. The company's participation in this program will lead to expanded market share and increased innovation in the beauty tech space. This program will also open unparalleled tie-ups and growth strategy opportunities. The coming months promise to be a period of significant growth and development for Goodlii, with potential ripple effects across the entire beauty and lifestyle service industry.

To get more information, please visit: https://goodlii.com/.

