World Cancer Day is an international day observed annually on February 4 around the world. The day aims to raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilise action to address the global cancer epidemic. World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008. UICC, founded in 1933, unites and supports the cancer community in its efforts to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control remains a priority on the global health agenda. World Cancer Day 2025 Quotes and Images: Empowering Sayings, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos To Raise Awareness on Cancer.

World Cancer Day targets aims to curb misinformation, raise awareness, and reduce stigma around the illness. Multiple initiatives are run on World Cancer Day to show support for those affected by cancer. Hundreds of events around the world also take place. In this article, let’s know more about World Cancer Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual global event. World Cancer Day 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Images, Wallpapers, Sayings and Informative Posts To Raise Awareness About Cancer.

World Cancer Day 2025 Date

World Cancer Day 2025 is observed on February 4.

World Cancer Day 2025 Theme

World Cancer Day theme 2025-2027 is ‘United by Unique’.

World Cancer Day History

World Cancer Day was established on February 4, 2000 at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, held in Paris. The Charter of Paris against cancer, which was created to promote research, prevent cancer, improve patient services, also included an article establishing the anniversary of the document's official signing as World Cancer Day, was signed at the Summit by the then General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura, and then French President Jacques Chirac in Paris on February 4, 2000.

World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)Opens in new tab. The UICC is the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking action on cancer.

World Cancer Day Significance

The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to reduce illness and death caused by cancer around the globe. This annual event serves as an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer. Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place around the world, where communities, organisations and individuals come together and hold events in schools, businesses, hospitals, and marketplaces, acting as a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing the global impact of cancer.

