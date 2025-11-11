VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Gopalan Group of Institutions (GGI) has partnered with Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms, to empower students and faculty with globally recognized learning opportunities. The collaboration strengthens GGI's commitment to delivering industry-relevant education and preparing learners for the future workforce.

Also Read | 'Brand New Life With No Excess Baggage': Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implant Removal Surgery After Months of Chronic Chest, Back and Shoulder Pain (Watch Video).

Through this association, students and faculty across GGI will gain access to Coursera's vast library of courses, professional certificates, and degree programs offered by top global universities and organizations. The initiative is a strategic step in GGI's vision to integrate global exposure and technology-driven learning into its academic framework, aligning with its mission to rank among India's one of the top institutions under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Mr. Malav Acharya, Senior Director for Asia Pacific at Coursera Inc., attended the event as the Chief Guest and lauded the collaboration for enabling greater access to global learning opportunities for Indian students.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Hunt Down Each and Every Culprit Behind This Incident, Amit Shah Tells Officials of Security Agencies After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort.

"We are delighted to partner with Gopalan Group of Institutions in their mission to create future-ready learners. Through Coursera's platform, students and faculty will gain access to high-quality content from the world's best universities and industry leaders. This initiative will not only enhance employability but also help bridge the skills gap, empowering learners to thrive in the global digital economy," said Mr. Malav Acharya

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Sunita Prabhakar, Director - Gopalan Foundation, said, "Our collaboration with Coursera marks a transformative milestone in our journey toward academic excellence. By integrating global content and skill-based learning into our curriculum, we aim to empower our students and faculty with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving, technology-driven world."

Mr. Sarada Prasad Kar, CEO, Gopalan Foundation - Gopalan Group of Institutions added, "This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Through Coursera, our learners will gain access to world-class resources that enhance employability, encourage innovation, and build a workforce ready for the future."

Coursera, a global online learning platform, partners with top universities and companies to offer courses, professional certificates, diplomas, and degree programs. With this collaboration, Gopalan Group of Institutions reaffirms its dedication to nurturing globally competent graduates equipped with both academic rigor and real-world skills -- staying true to its vision of excellence and its belief that #WeMakeOurStudentsProud.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)