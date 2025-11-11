Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra often grabs headlines for her social media posts and public appearances. The Kamasutra 3D actress is now in the spotlight after announcing that she will be undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. Sherlyn shared her decision through a social media post, revealing that it comes after months of physical pain. Uorfi Javed Shares Painful Lip Filler Dissolving Procedure in Bold Video, Fans Praise Her Honesty and Courage (Watch Video).

Sherlyn Chopra To Get Her Breast Implants Removed

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (November 10), Sherlyn Chopra, who has never shied away from discussing her cosmetic procedures, revealed that she will be getting her breast implants removed after suffering from months of chronic back and chest pain. She revealed that her decision came after consulting doctors who informed her that the pain might be a result of the heavy implants she chose to have years ago.

In the video taken from the hospital, Sherlyn said, "Hey guys, since the last couple of months, I've been enduring chronic back pain, neck pain, chest pain and also chronic pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back-and-forth consultations with medical experts, I have realised that the cause of my chronic back pain have been my breast implants."

She added, "So, in my best interests and to bring back my agility, vitality and stamina into my life, I have decided to remove my breast implants once and for all." She concluded by saying, "I cannot wait to start a brand new life with no excess baggage." Did Sherlyn Chopra Adopt a Child? Actress Carries Infant in Bold Outfit and High Heels, Asks Paparazzi ‘Shaadhi Kiye Bagair Maa Nai Ban Sakte?’ (Watch Video).

Sherlyn Chopra To Undergo Breast Implant Removal Surgery After Months of Chronic Pain

Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Getting Face Fillers Removed in 2023

In the post’s caption, Sherlyn revealed that she had all the fillers removed from her face to reconnect with her authentic self. She clarified that her post wasn’t meant to hurt or disrespect anyone who chooses to have fillers or implants, but it was simply her way of embracing her natural self.

