New Delhi [India], February 14: Parmanu Defence Academy bid an emotional farewell to its outgoing batch in a grand ceremony held at Hotel Rajpur Heights this Saturday. The event was graced by Chief Guest, Col.(Retd) H. Singh, and the esteemed Director of Parmanu Defence, Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, who encouraged the students with their inspiring words.

The evening was filled with a mix of nostalgia, celebrations, and outstanding performances as students, faculty, and dignitaries gathered to honor the achievements of the outgoing students. The event featured a series of award presentations, recognizing students for their excellence in various domains.

Crowning Glory: Mr. and Ms. Parmanu Defence 2025

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the announcement of Mr. and Ms. Parmanu Defence 2025. This prestigious title was awarded to Sujal Singh (Class 12th) and Mahima Tamang (Dropper Batch) for their exemplary contributions, discipline, and leadership throughout their time at the academy. Their dedication and hard work were highly praised by faculty and peers alike.

Recognizing Excellence: Special Awards

In addition to Mr. and Ms. Parmanu Defence, several other students were recognized for their exceptional achievements:

Student of the Year - Archit Sharma, for his outstanding overall performance.

Best Sportsperson of the Year - Shivanshu, for his excellence in sports and athletics.

Best Academician of the Year - Nirdesh Kumar, for his exceptional academic record.

Most Entertaining Student of the Year - Akhil Bijalwan, for his lively spirit and humor.

Most Sincere Student of the Year - Vikrant Kumar, for his dedication and disciplined approach to studies.

Vibrant Performances by Class 11 Students

Adding to the charm of the evening, students from Class 11 put up a spectacular array of performances, including dance routines, melodious songs, and a heartwarming farewell skit. Their dedication and enthusiasm made the event even more memorable for the outgoing batch.

Words of Encouragement and Wisdom

Chief Guest Col. H. Singh addressed the gathering, sharing valuable insights on discipline, perseverance, and the importance of dedication in shaping a successful future. He motivated the students to continue striving for excellence and uphold the values instilled in them at Parmanu Defence Academy. Director Dr. Rajesh Malhotra also took the stage to commend the students on their hard work and encouraged them to remain committed to their goals. He expressed his gratitude to the faculty and parents for their unwavering support in guiding the students toward success.

A Night to Remember

The farewell party concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks and a DJ night where students danced their hearts out, celebrating their journey together one last time before embarking on new adventures. The event left everyone with cherished memories, marking the end of an era for the outgoing batch and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

As Parmanu Defence Academy bids farewell to its students, it remains committed to shaping future leaders, guiding them toward a bright and successful future.

