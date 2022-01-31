Mumbai [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Place to Work India has announced India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 on January 28, 2022. This milestone year is the 5th edition of India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing representing the voice of more than 3 lakh employees.

132 organizations were assessed as a part of this research and Top 30 have been identified as India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022.

Also Read | Theatrical Releases of the Week: Vishal's Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu, Soubin Shahir's Kallan D'Souza and More.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 5th edition this year, Great Place to Work Institute's study of India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing finds that employee engagement in the industry has seen a significant improvement since the previous year. The rapidly changing and evolving landscape in the manufacturing sector, has also been a test of character, especially when it comes to the torchbearers, the leaders. The research shows that Leaders that demonstrate care, are honest and ethical, and perceived as competent are successful in creating and sustaining a great workplace culture. The need of the hour is a deep understanding of the business, a clear vision of where the organization is headed, how the vision is communicated internally and recognizing the right set of people who can deliver the vision. The Institute shares that it is a welcoming sign that competence of the leaders and the management, have seen a significant improvement in this study.

Also Read | Chinese New Year Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy CNY 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings and Quotes on Lunar Year.

As an outcome of their study on India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022, Great Place to Work India has released their research report that identifies what sets the Best Workplaces apart from the rest. The report and the complete list of India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 can be viewed here.

The organizations that made it to the Top 30 - India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Limited

Ashirvad by Aliaxis

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited

Bridgestone India Private Limited

Brillon Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.(formerly known as SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.)

CEAT Limited

CESC Limited

GHCL Limited

Godfrey Phillips India Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

HIL Limited

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

LUCAS TVS LTD

Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors

Mahindra Accelo - India

National Engineering Industries Limited (NBC Bearings)

NTPC Limited

PepsiCo India

PGP Glass Private Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

Shree Cement Limited

Signify Innovations India Ltd.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited

Tata Steel Limited

UNO Minda Group

Vaibhav Global Limited

Whirlpool of India Ltd.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1200 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)