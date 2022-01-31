We are stepping on February 2022 and with that we have many upcoming movies lined up for release across languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. As per government restrictions, cinema halls are running with 50% capacity. However, talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Veeramae Vaagai Soodum or Saamanyudu. The actioner stars Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The movie revolves around how Vishal who is a common man from a middle-class family questions the authorities for abusing their powers. The movie will release in both Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the film was scheduled for release on January 26, but got postponed. Now, the flick is all set to release on the theatres on February 4. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu Trailer: Vishal Packs a Powerful Punch in This Thrilling Actioner (Watch Video).
Another interesting release of the week would be Kallan D'Souza, the heist-comedy is all set to release on February 4. The movie is directed by Jithu K Jayan and stars Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Hareesh Kanaran, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Sreejith Ravi, Dr Rony David, Premkumar, Ramesh Varma, Krishnakumar, Vinodh Kovoor and Aparna Nair. So, with that we are sure that there are many promising movies forthcoming to release on the big screens. OTT Releases Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta on Netflix, Pratik Gandhi’s The Great Indian Murder on Disney+ Hotstar, Jim Sarbh’s Rocket Boys on Sony LIV & More.
Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)
Sawa Ser Gehun: February 4, 2022 | Hindi
K3 Kotikokkadu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Kothala Rayudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Athadu Ame Priyudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
3E: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Swa: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Stopwatch: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Saamanyudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva (DIS): February 4, 2022 | Telugu
Yaaro: February 4, 2022 | Tamil
Veeramae Vaagai Soodum: February 4, 2022 | Tamil
Obba: February 4, 2022 | Kannada
Gajanana and Gang: February 4, 2022 | Kannada
Jadaghatta: February 4, 2022 | Kannada
Operation 72: February 4, 2022 | Kannada
Kallan D'Souza: February 4, 2022 | Malayalam
Archana 31 Not Out: February 4, 2022 | Malayalam
Law of Love: February 4, 2022 | Marathi
Faas: February 4, 2022 | Marathi
Jaalbandi: February 4, 2022 | Bengali
Kakababur Protyaborton: February 4, 2022 | Bengali
Baby, Baby O...: February 4, 2022 | Bengali
Jhalle Pai Gaye Palle: February 4, 2022 | Punjabi
Mr Kanheiya: February 4, 2022 | Oriya
So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!
