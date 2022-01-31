We are stepping on February 2022 and with that we have many upcoming movies lined up for release across languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. As per government restrictions, cinema halls are running with 50% capacity. However, talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Veeramae Vaagai Soodum or Saamanyudu. The actioner stars Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The movie revolves around how Vishal who is a common man from a middle-class family questions the authorities for abusing their powers. The movie will release in both Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the film was scheduled for release on January 26, but got postponed. Now, the flick is all set to release on the theatres on February 4. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum/Saamanyudu Trailer: Vishal Packs a Powerful Punch in This Thrilling Actioner (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Kallan D'Souza, the heist-comedy is all set to release on February 4. The movie is directed by Jithu K Jayan and stars Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Hareesh Kanaran, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Sreejith Ravi, Dr Rony David, Premkumar, Ramesh Varma, Krishnakumar, Vinodh Kovoor and Aparna Nair. So, with that we are sure that there are many promising movies forthcoming to release on the big screens. OTT Releases Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta on Netflix, Pratik Gandhi’s The Great Indian Murder on Disney+ Hotstar, Jim Sarbh’s Rocket Boys on Sony LIV & More.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

Sawa Ser Gehun: February 4, 2022 | Hindi

K3 Kotikokkadu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Kothala Rayudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Athadu Ame Priyudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

3E: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Swa: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Stopwatch: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Saamanyudu: February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva (DIS): February 4, 2022 | Telugu

Yaaro: February 4, 2022 | Tamil

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum: February 4, 2022 | Tamil

Obba: February 4, 2022 | Kannada

Gajanana and Gang: February 4, 2022 | Kannada

Jadaghatta: February 4, 2022 | Kannada

Operation 72: February 4, 2022 | Kannada

Kallan D'Souza: February 4, 2022 | Malayalam

Archana 31 Not Out: February 4, 2022 | Malayalam

Law of Love: February 4, 2022 | Marathi

Faas: February 4, 2022 | Marathi

Jaalbandi: February 4, 2022 | Bengali

Kakababur Protyaborton: February 4, 2022 | Bengali

Baby, Baby O...: February 4, 2022 | Bengali

Jhalle Pai Gaye Palle: February 4, 2022 | Punjabi

Mr Kanheiya: February 4, 2022 | Oriya

