Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, Chinese New Year 2022 will be observed on February 1. Here's a collection of Chinese New Year images, Happy Chinese Lunar New Year 2022 HD wallpapers, Gong Xi Fa Cai wishes, Kung Hei Fat Choy messages, CNY 2022 photos, Kung Hei Fat Choy greetings, Xin Nian Kuai Le wishes, Chinese New Year greetings, Chinese New Year messages and a lot more. Chinese New Year 2022 Wishes & Gong Xi Fa Cai HD Images: From Kung Hei Fat Choi to Xin Nian Kuai Le, CNY Quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp Stickers To Celebrate the Lunar New Year and Spring Festival.

The Chinese New Year marks the spring season's beginning; therefore, many Chinese and East Asian countries also celebrate this day as the spring festival. The people of China celebrate the festival with great zeal with their family and friends. They wish each other by sending them Happy Lunar New Year messages and pictures. As you celebrate the Chinese New Year, we at LatestLY have compiled a wide range of collections of images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to all your relatives on this momentous occasion. Chinese New Year 2022 Horoscope & Zodiac Predictions: What CNY Animal Are You? What Does Year of the Tiger Hold for You in Lunar New Year.

The celebrations start on the first day of the year and continue till the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year. The first day is observed on the full moon between January 21 and February 20. This is when the winter season ends and the spring season begins. It's is celebrated worldwide in regions and countries with significant overseas Chinese and Sinophone populations, including Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, the United States, Mauritius, Peru, Canada and Europe. Here are images and wallpapers in all the languages you can send to your friends to wish them Happy Chinese New Year 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year. Wish You Good Health and Much Success in 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Luck and Success Always Follow You Wherever You Go. Wishing You in the Year of Tiger!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Lots of Luck and Happiness in the Year Ahead. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring You Good Health and Good Fortune. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! You Make Our Family So Proud, and We Wish You Nothing but Continued Success and Happiness. Happy Chinese New Year 2022

Traditionally, the festival was a time to honour deities and their ancestors. This day is an occasion for Chinese families to gather for the annual reunion dinner. Also, every family cleans their house thoroughly to wipe away bad luck and ill fortune and welcome good luck in the coming year. As you celebrate the day with all the necessary traditions and rituals, here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all on this big day. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

