Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: greytHR, a leading cloud-based HR & Payroll software provider, has announced its strategic alliance with Godrej Capital's Nirmaan, a comprehensive business solution designed to facilitate and empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Through this initiative, greytHR aims to help MSMEs automate processes and enhance productivity in the HR function.

"This alliance goes beyond just technology; it is a strategic initiative to promote growth and efficiency. Together, we aim to provide cost-efficient and customized HRMS solutions to over 5 million MSMEs across the country," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR (greytHR).

Featured in the 'Boost Employee Productivity' category of the Nirmaan platform, greytHR will provide state-of-the-art HR tech solutions, exclusive offers, and timely support to MSMEs in partnership with Godrej Capital Nirmaan.

Speaking about the partnership, Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer at Godrej Capital said, "Aligned with the Godrej Group's philosophy of nation-building, we hope to play a pivotal role in the advancement of MSMEs. We have faith that the collective commitment of our esteemed partners will significantly contribute to achieving India's target of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy. We are enthusiastic about fortifying our partner ecosystem, and the addition of greytHR is poised to empower MSMEs with a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to elevate employee productivity."

Currently, greytHR is offering Nirmaan (Nirmaan) members a 14-day trial and a one-month free usage provision on the annual subscription.

Nirmaan members can also benefit from greytHR's customer-centric service suite, which comprises a community, training academy, compliance website, resources section, expert webinar, and podcast series.

Greytip Software: Greytip Software is an HR software company serving global SMBs, mid-market companies, and large enterprises through a cloud HR platform, greytHR. A popular cloud HR & Payroll software, greytHR is trusted by 23,000+ customers and 2.3 million+ users. The platform offers 40+ tools in the areas of core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service, and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dubai. For more details, please visit - https://www.greythr.com/

Godrej Capital:

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries and is the holding company of Godrej Housing Finance Limited & Godrej Finance Limited. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital through its subsidiaries offers home loans, Loans Against Property, and business loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Group's 126-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Its entity, GHF, is Great Place to Work® Certified and was recognized by the Economic Times as the Best Organization for Women in 2022.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam, and Thane.

Godrej Capital Nirmaan:

Godrej Capital Nirmaan, a first of its kind in the BFSI industry, is a digital platform that is set to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for sustainable growth. With its innovative approach, comprehensive partner offerings, and its esteemed partners, Nirmaan aims to transform the landscape of MSMEs, providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in today's competitive business environment. Nirmaan has collaborated with Amazon, DBS Bank India, MSMEx, GreytHR, Serapiz, Escrowpay, Gem Tech Paras, Zolvit, and Onsurity among others. Through expert advising, efficient facilitation, and innovative financing solutions, Nirmaan aims to elevate MSMEs to new heights of growth and success. Carefully curated, Nirmaan with its partners provides services critical to the growth of MSMEs. The partners facilitated on Nirmaan platform engage with users through their own bespoke terms. For more details visit www.godrejcapitalnirmaan.com. To partner with Godrej Capital Nirmaan, write a mail to nirmaan.pconnect@godrejcapital.com.

