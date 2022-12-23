Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As part of encouraging fitness resolutions for the coming new year, Growfitter, India's biggest health and wellness rewards platform, which featured on Shark Tank India Season 1 and landed a deal from Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO of boAt), is launching the most coveted fitness league in the country - India's Fittest State Challenge. The digital health platform has partnered with NEAR India to offer blockchain wallets and proof of participation-based NFTs as rewards for the challenge. With The Fittest State Challenge, every citizen gets a chance to be the catalyst of change and fight for freedom from obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle. Not only that, everyone has the power to win amazing rewards for making fitness and health a priority. Growfitter, one of the first Indian startups to transition to Web3 for geographical expansion, will offer 100,000+ NEAR wallets powered by Leap Wallet, and participation medals & certificates in the form of NFTs for competing. Apart from the NFT-based awards, participants have the chance to win mega rewards from a prize pool worth Rs. 1 Crore, including standout prizes like an Electric Scooter, Apple iPhone 14, PowerMax Treadmill, Sony PlayStation 5, boAt Smartwatch, Hammer Neckband and many more. The Fittest State Challenge will be bigger and better with an estimated 5 lakh participants from India's 29 states competing for even bigger rewards. This time, over 20+ brands are sponsoring this nationwide campaign. Partners include, NEAR India, boAt, PowerMax, Defy, Dr. Vaidya, 777 Bet, HealthifyMe, Hyperice, EaseMyTrip, Otrix, Beauty Scentiments, WrapCart, Source of Supplement, Actofit, Fit Nutrition, and many more. Harshit Sethy, CTO & Co-founder of Growfitter, said, "We are thrilled to launch this campaign pan-India, as a premier league for fitness. Our mission is to motivate Indians all over the country to lead a healthier lifestyle by offering assured rewards worth Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 25 lakhs to the winning state." The Fittest State Challenge will launch on 1st January 2023, and registration opens on the 25th of December. To participate in the challenge, interested participants can download the Growfitter app from Play Store or App Store and head to the Challenge section. Commenting on the partnership, Yash Kanchan, Director, NEAR India said, "With Growfitter, we are introducing a unique digital asset that comes with benefits beyond valuation. Our NFTs offer immediate and direct value to the users, through rewards or perks. We strongly believe the technology stack at NEAR Protocol allows seamless user onboarding, thereby potential to create a new era of digital assets that are equipped with direct application for real-world use. We are excited to offer utility-backed NFTs to the participants of the Fittest State Challenge, encouraging their efforts to fulfil New Year's fitness resolution." NEAR Protocol, a highly scalable and secure blockchain network, is already aiding Growfitter to build on Web3 and will soon introduce its token, GFIT and supporting Smart Contract. This partnership marks their first collaboration on enabling the fitness revolution on blockchain in India. On a mission to provide long-lasting fitness motivation to Indians, Growfitter had also previously launched the Fittest City Challenge- a raging success with 2 lakh participants, who won rewards worth Rs. 50 lakhs in total and walked numerous steps to live healthier.

Growfitter Growfitter's reward partners include Amazon, Byju's, Puma, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Ajio, Jockey, Myntra, Lakme, ixigo, Tata 1mg, EaseMyTrip, PharmEasy, MediBuddy, MyGlamm, Clovia, Zoomin, Gaana, Ind Money, Give India, BeatO, Just Corseca, Max Protein and many more for its reward program. The Growfitter app is available on Android App Store & iOS Play Store. It has more than 10 lakh+ downloads across 200 cities. And rewards worth more than Rs. 7 crores have already been redeemed. Growfitter also gained recognition in March 2022 when it raised a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, DevX Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Blockchain Founder Funds, Baksh Capital, JPIN and others.

NEAR Foundation The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR Protocol, a high-performance blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment. The foundation aims to help evangelise, raise awareness, support and grow this ecosystem and allocate grants on behalf of the ecosystem. To date, the foundation has allocated over $45m to new projects. NEAR India NEAR India is a regional initiative by NEAR Foundation to serve as a bridge of communication between the NEAR Ecosystem and the local community in India. NEAR India is a place for anyone interested in learning, using, or building on the NEAR protocol in India. The team aims to provide tech resources and support for developers and funding support for entrepreneurs, and businesses in India who want to use or build on NEAR.

