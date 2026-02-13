Mountain View, February 13: Google is set to expand its smartphone portfolio with the upcoming launch of the Pixel 10a, which is expected to be officially unveiled next week. Detailed specifications surfaced online today, suggesting that the tech giant has focused on internal refinements and durability rather than a radical design overhaul. The new handset appears to maintain the aesthetic language of its predecessor while introducing critical hardware improvements to the mid-range segment.

The device is reportedly launched with a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother user experience. While the external design remains familiar, Google has upgraded the protective glass to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, offering a significant jump in durability over previous iterations. Notable upgrade features include a substantial boost in wired charging speeds and the integration of modern communication standards, ensuring the device remains competitive in a crowded market. Apple iPhone 17e To Launch on February 19; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10a specifications and features indicate that the smartphone will be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, working in tandem with the Titan M2 security chip for enhanced data protection. The handset is expected to include 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and will be available in UFS 3.1 storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB. A major highlight is the 5,100mAh battery, which now supports 45W fast wired charging, nearly doubling the speed of the previous model, alongside wireless charging capabilities.

For photography, the Pixel 10a features a 48-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera also utilises a 13-megapixel sensor. The device will ship with Android 16 and is promised seven years of software support. Additional technical details include IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 6e, and the introduction of satellite emergency calling. The dimensions are refined at 153.9 x 73 x 9 mm, with a total weight of 183 grams. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch on February 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

Google Pixel 10a Price in India and international markets is expected to follow a competitive structure to attract budget-conscious buyers. While the European pricing is tipped to start at EUR 499, the Indian market typically sees adjusted pricing for the A-series. Reports suggest a promotional launch offer where the 256GB storage variant could be offered at the same price as the base model for a limited period. The smartphone will be available in Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry colour options starting February 18.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

