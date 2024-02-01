BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1: Halma India, a subsidiary of Halma plc, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® in the 'Mid-Size Organisations' category. This is the first time Halma India has participated in an independent employer assessment, making the recognition a positive reaffirmation of the company's outstanding culture and people practices. Great Place To Work® Institute is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide. In India, Great Place To Work® Institute partners with more than 1800 organisations annually across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Great Place To Work® Institute awards the Great Place To Work Employer Certification after extensive employee feedback and an assessment of workplace culture, policies, and practices. As part of the assessment, all employees of Halma India participated in the Trust Index(c) Employee Survey, an independent evaluation covering 59 questions on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Halma India performed exceptionally high for its culture of autonomy, trust, respect, and humility, work-life balance, team spirit, and accessible and approachable leadership. "Halma India's cultural philosophy for talent is simple and stems from our belief that everyone is different. We value and develop people irrespective of their backgrounds and experiences and foster a work environment that empowers them to be who they really are, feel free to work in the way they want, try new things, express themselves openly, make mistakes without fear, learn, and grow both as a professional and an individual," says Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India. "As a purpose-led group with well-defined organisational and cultural values, which we call the Halma's DNA, our people, irrespective of which Halma companies or functions they represent, play an integral role in the group's success. Getting recognised based on employees' feedback on Halma India's workplace culture and environment is even more commendable as we operate in a highly decentralised structure that enables various global companies of Halma to hire talents in India and independently manage their day-to-day operations, performance and development." "This is the first time we participated in the Great Place To Work Trust Index(c) Employee Survey and getting recognised in the very first attempt is special and goes to demonstrate our strong footing as an employer of choice in India," says Ishita Nanda, Director, Talent & Culture, Halma India. "When it comes to people-focused policies, we know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, so being grounded in understanding what matters to people is the key and having forums for them to express their thoughts, ideas and concerns freely is vital. As a result of this, we have successfully embedded several positive workplace practices, policies and benefit programs into our offerings. For example, Halma is one of the few organisations in India that provide equal parental leave."

